Posted Feb 13
.NET Developer
Portland Full Time
The .Net Developer position at Metal Toad requires experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Responsibilities
- Planning
- Expected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.
- Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.
- Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.
- Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.
- Help the apprentice members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.
- Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.
Development
- Own project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.
- Code conforms to best practices.
- Perform peer code reviews.
- Creates projects that are free of major defects.
- Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.
Expertise
- Researches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.
- Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.
- Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.
- Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.
- Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
Qualifications
- Believes in the principles of open source.
- Appreciates benefits of working with a Scrum methodology.
- Three year's experience with the following technologies:
- Strong background with C# code patterns, configuration options, and best practices.
- SQL querying, triggers, indexing.
- Experimental and hands-on understanding of git: merge vs pull vs fetch, diff, reset.
- Strong background with HTML5, CSS3, SASS, MVC.NET, JavaScript.
- RESTful API integrations.
- Experience with Angular JS and React a plus.
- Experience working closely with Design Firms.
- Experience with Azure.
- Eagerness to learn new frameworks, at ease with Linux / Mac.
- Experience in TDD and BDD.
- Experience with noSQL a plus.
- Ability to work in Metal Toad office in Downtown Portland.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Digital Marketing ManagerCrowdStreetPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 16
-
Feb 15
-
Data ScientistTalentIQPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 14
-
Post Sales Engineer/ Implementation SpecialistAudigy MedicalVancouver, WAFeb 13
-
Feb 13
More from Metal Toad
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 13
-
Mobile DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
Similar Jobs
-
Post Sales Engineer/ Implementation SpecialistAudigy MedicalVancouver, WAFeb 13
-
Mobile DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 13