Posted Feb 13
.NET Developer

Portland Full Time

The .Net Developer position at Metal Toad requires experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

  • Planning
  • Expected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.
  • Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.
  • Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.
  • Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.
  • Help the apprentice members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.
  • Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.

Development

  • Own project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.
  • Code conforms to best practices.
  • Perform peer code reviews.
  • Creates projects that are free of major defects.
  • Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.

Expertise

  • Researches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.
  • Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.
  • Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.
  • Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.
  • Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Qualifications

  • Believes in the principles of open source.
  • Appreciates benefits of working with a Scrum methodology.
  • Three year's experience with the following technologies:
  • Strong background with C# code patterns, configuration options, and best practices.
  • SQL querying, triggers, indexing.
  • Experimental and hands-on understanding of git: merge vs pull vs fetch, diff, reset.
  • Strong background with HTML5, CSS3, SASS, MVC.NET, JavaScript.
  • RESTful API integrations.
  • Experience with Angular JS and React a plus.
  • Experience working closely with Design Firms.
  • Experience with Azure.
  • Eagerness to learn new frameworks, at ease with Linux / Mac.
  • Experience in TDD and BDD.
  • Experience with noSQL a plus.
  • Ability to work in Metal Toad office in Downtown Portland.
