Posted Feb 13
Metal Toad

Software Engineer

Metal Toad
Portland Full Time

The mid-level Full Stack Developer position at Metal Toad requires experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

Planning

  • Expected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.
  • Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.
  • Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.
  • Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.
  • Quickly identifies blockers and communicates issues.
  • Help the junior members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.

Development

  • Own project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.
  • Code conforms to best practices.
  • Perform peer code reviews.
  • Creates projects that are free of major defects.
  • Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.
  • Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.

Expertise

  • Researches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.
  • Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.
  • Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.
  • Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.
  • Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
  • Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Qualifications

  • Read (and agree to) our Corporate Values Statement.
  • Believe in the company mission
  • 2+ years of development experience
  • A solid understanding of REST and HTTP.
  • Knowledge of at least one strongly typed programming language. (e.g. Java, C#, F#, Scala, Go, Rust, Haskell).
  • Familiarity with JavaScript and presentation-level design patterns (e.g. MVC).
  • Querying and modeling using a relational data store.
  • Basic understanding of common data structures, algorithms and their space/time complexities.
  • Comfortable with UNIX and working from the command line.
