Posted Feb 13
Software Engineer
Portland Full Time
The mid-level Full Stack Developer position at Metal Toad requires experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Responsibilities
Planning
- Expected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.
- Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.
- Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.
- Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.
- Quickly identifies blockers and communicates issues.
- Help the junior members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.
Development
- Own project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.
- Code conforms to best practices.
- Perform peer code reviews.
- Creates projects that are free of major defects.
- Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.
- Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.
Expertise
- Researches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.
- Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.
- Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.
- Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.
- Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
- Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
Qualifications
- Read (and agree to) our Corporate Values Statement.
- Believe in the company mission
- 2+ years of development experience
- A solid understanding of REST and HTTP.
- Knowledge of at least one strongly typed programming language. (e.g. Java, C#, F#, Scala, Go, Rust, Haskell).
- Familiarity with JavaScript and presentation-level design patterns (e.g. MVC).
- Querying and modeling using a relational data store.
- Basic understanding of common data structures, algorithms and their space/time complexities.
- Comfortable with UNIX and working from the command line.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Digital Marketing ManagerCrowdStreetPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 16
-
Feb 15
-
Data ScientistTalentIQPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 14
-
Post Sales Engineer/ Implementation SpecialistAudigy MedicalVancouver, WAFeb 13
-
Software EngineerMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
More from Metal Toad
-
Feb 15
-
.NET DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
-
Mobile DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
Similar Jobs
-
Post Sales Engineer/ Implementation SpecialistAudigy MedicalVancouver, WAFeb 13
-
Studio ManagerdotdotdashPortlandFeb 13
-
Data ScientistTalentIQPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 14
-
Mobile DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
-
Feb 15