Posted Feb 13

Work for Audigy Medical

Physicians excel at promoting people’s wellness. We help them excel at everything else.

At Audigy Medical, we serve as a living toolbox for physicians. When they need a brochure, we design it. When they need a receptionist, we find just the right candidate. And when they need to know how to grow their business, we’re the ones who chart out the path.

Audigy Medical is the industry’s preeminent, data-driven ENT and otology business-management group with membership spanning 275 practices across 750 U.S. and Canada locations.

Our members range from single medical practices with a doctor of audiology on staff to multi-physician or multi-location practices, university-based ENT and otology programs, and partnerships with Au.D. programs at the student level.

Together with sister company Audigy Group, our members represent…

10% of total hearing aid revenue

5% of hearing aid units sold

The highest audiology revenue per location in the industry

The highest patient-conversion rate in the industry

In addition to working with world-class colleagues, benefits include:>

Competitive salaries

Excellent health care plans

Excellent health care plans Tuition reimbursement program

A membership to a local gym

A really cool Holiday party and summer picnic

The Post-Sales Engineer/Implementation Specialist (PSE/IS) manages project implementation activities following a customer sale of our propriety software system.

The PSE/IS ensures customer implementations are completed on-time and within budget, thereby realizing the firm’s sales and profitability targets while meeting customer expectations for a successful implementation.

The PSE/IS is responsible for meeting growth expectations for add-on sales and services, and for supporting the productivity and profitability goals of the sales team supported. The PSE/IS collaborates with sales, service, engineering, and technical support resources to ensure implemented projects accurately address customer needs, and are appropriately supported by key customer personnel.

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, the PSE reports on a dotted line to the sales manager or business line manager responsible for the sales team supported.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Manages the implementation of projects and customers closed by the sales team.

Proactively assesses solution specifications in light of changing customer requirements, and recommends solution changes that optimize value for both the customer and the company.

Continually gauges customer satisfaction among key customer project stakeholders.

Develops success metrics, including ROI, adoption, and business-process impacts, and presents these to customer project stakeholders in a compelling fashion.

Coordinates closely with internal sales, sales support, and service resources by communicating project status and success metrics.

Meets assigned targets for profitable sales growth in assigned product lines, market areas, channel, or teams supported.

Provides coaching and professional development to team-member sales associates in order to enhance their product knowledge, technical acumen, and technical sales skills.

Monitors customer support for technical solutions implemented, and alerts the sales and account teams to potential customer satisfaction threats or competitor activity.

Qualifications:

Four year college degree from an accredited institution

Project management experience (3 – 5 years)

Confident and fast-learner of new technologies

Strong written and spoken communication skills – ability to communicate technical information to non-technical audiences

Strong presentation skills – comfortable giving demos and presentations to a wide variety of audiences

Strong vendor management skills

Health care experience preferred

HIPAA knowledge a plus

EMR/EHR/Medical Practice Management Software experience a big plus

Software training will be provided, along with in-practice observations

If you are interested in working with an organization that offers a rewarding mission and an outstanding working environment please apply.



