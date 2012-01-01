Posted Feb 14

We build data cleansing APIs for person data to enable enterprises and technology companies to make better use of the data they already have, and collect. Our APIs are used to build new products, features, and workflows.

+ Enrichment API

+ Standardization API

+ Deduplication API

+ Related-Associations API

Trusted by 14 public enterprises, like eBay, ARM, Randstad, and Teksystems.





About the Role:



As a Data Scientist at TalentIQ you'll analyze, model and derive insights from a rapidly growing production data set. You’ll be a core member of both our product, and engineering team, and will work with both groups to build customer centric data-driven features and solutions from the ground up. You’ll ship code that transforms the way data is used within the enterprise.

About our Technology:

Our work touches on data science, software engineering, computer science, domestic and international data law, and user experience. We’re using a combination of machine learning, natural language processing, and statistics to solve non-linear problems surrounding text analysis, entity resolution, data modeling, and more.

Our stack includes:

Java

Linux

Hadoop

Spark

Elasticsearch