Posted Feb 16

To support our company’s rapid growth, we are hiring a Digital Marketing Manager who is a rockstar, data-driven, marketing expert and is passionate, strategic, and customer-obsessed to help drive the next phase of our explosive growth. Candidates should have extensive experience with digital marketing programs including in-depth, hands-on experience in planning, managing, and optimizing ad campaigns on Adwords, Bing, Facebook, LinkedIn, AdRoll, and related platforms. This is a great opportunity for the right marketer to build experience driving growth for both a multi-sided marketplace and a SaaS software product.

What You'll Be Doing

Develop, manage, and iterate on the customer acquisition strategy (B2C & B2B).

Manage marketing campaign performance and continuously analyze data to improve outcomes.

Manage native advertising programs on Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.

Manage SEO & SEM: keywords, link building, and paid search campaign optimization.

Optimize marketing campaigns & lead nurturing via email, content, & social channels.

Grow new leads, including marketing-qualified leads, by converting site traffic through calls-to-action, landing pages, and other mediums.

Establish closed-loop analytics with Sales to understand how our inbound marketing activity turns into customers, and continually refine our process to convert more customers.

Regularly propose, test, and analyze experiments to increase conversions.

Build and manage a content and editorial calendar that attracts key Investor and Sponsor audiences to our owned properties (including blog posts, whitepapers, ebooks, reports, webinars, infographics, etc.).

What We Must Have