Posted Feb 16
Digital Marketing Manager
Portland, OR, United States Full Time
To support our company’s rapid growth, we are hiring a Digital Marketing Manager who is a rockstar, data-driven, marketing expert and is passionate, strategic, and customer-obsessed to help drive the next phase of our explosive growth. Candidates should have extensive experience with digital marketing programs including in-depth, hands-on experience in planning, managing, and optimizing ad campaigns on Adwords, Bing, Facebook, LinkedIn, AdRoll, and related platforms. This is a great opportunity for the right marketer to build experience driving growth for both a multi-sided marketplace and a SaaS software product.
What You'll Be Doing
- Develop, manage, and iterate on the customer acquisition strategy (B2C & B2B).
- Manage marketing campaign performance and continuously analyze data to improve outcomes.
- Manage native advertising programs on Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.
- Manage SEO & SEM: keywords, link building, and paid search campaign optimization.
- Optimize marketing campaigns & lead nurturing via email, content, & social channels.
- Grow new leads, including marketing-qualified leads, by converting site traffic through calls-to-action, landing pages, and other mediums.
- Establish closed-loop analytics with Sales to understand how our inbound marketing activity turns into customers, and continually refine our process to convert more customers.
- Regularly propose, test, and analyze experiments to increase conversions.
- Build and manage a content and editorial calendar that attracts key Investor and Sponsor audiences to our owned properties (including blog posts, whitepapers, ebooks, reports, webinars, infographics, etc.).
What We Must Have
- 3-5 years of experience in growth marketing/digital marketing - preferably within B2B Internet SaaS companies designing/delivering/managing scalable digital marketing campaigns
- Conversant in multiple marketing and sales channels; knowledge of SEM, display advertising, native advertising, email, sales development, product user experience and direct hands-on experience working with Salesforce, Mixpanel, Pardot, and Google Analytics
- Experience with managing a quarterly budget to drive qualified leads and opportunities, while maintaining a low CAC
- Experience in optimizing websites for conversions, retention, and LTV
- Exceptional analytical skills, with a data-driven approach to managing campaigns
- Exceptional project management and communication skills
- Bachelor’s degree
