Posted Feb 20

Culture Foundry is a design and development consultancy focused on building beautiful technology for clients we love. We build content management systems, e-commerce sites, custom software, and mobile apps for all kinds of companies. See our client list for more.

We are technology agnostics. We believe in choosing the right tool for the job. Our team has experience in Ruby/Rails, PHP, Drupal, MODX, Wordpress, Angular, Ember, React, iOS and Android. We even occasionally work with .NET code.

We are currently hiring for the role of an experienced software engineer to work closely with our CTO in our Portland, Oregon office, but we work as a distributed team with staff all across the U.S.

Our engineers have experience in a consultative environment, excellent communication skills and a desire to work with talented teams building innovative products. We value what our creative director calls "hybrid" personalities, people who are as comfortable in conversation as they are in code.

Most of our projects center around a content management system, so experience with Drupal, WordPress or MODX – as well as experience building a custom CMS in another language – is required. We deploy 95% of our code in Amazon Web Services environments, so experience with AWS is also required. That said, if you’ve developed some compelling alternatives to these technologies you think we should consider, feel free to make your pitch.

We're looking for an experienced software engineer to deliver working solutions to our clients: someone to listen to client needs, recommend solutions to solve their problem, and work with the team to deliver that solution.

Skills and requirements:

Excellent communication skills

Consulting experience

Passionate about software development

Experience working in a geographically distributed company

Can point to numerous publicly available sites and applications for which you were the lead developer

Always learning

Duties and responsibilities:

Work with project managers and clients to clarify requirements

Architect and build custom web applications

Design content models

Plan and prioritize work in a collaborative team

To apply:

Email your resume and some sparkling opening repartee to jobs@culturefoundry.com