Lead Engineer
You’re a developer that loves Javascript, NodeJS and web frameworks (Angular, React). One who is passionate about building tools that make the lives of other developers easier. You must be able to follow the direction of the executive team and turn the roadmap into a reality. Ideally you are good at both backend and frontend development, are a ninja coder with aspirations to be a leader. Willing to take direction and provide direction and leadership to junior team members. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and take ownership of projects and/or tasks to see them through to completion willing to wear multiple hats. You also have opinions and aren't afraid to bring them to the table.
*Requirements*
The position will require that you have experience with NodeJS, RESTful API, MongoDB or similar database. At least 8 years of development experience. Unit testing with Mocha/Chai or similar. Understanding of good software engineering patterns and practices, OOP vs functional, etc. Experience using Git for source control is required.
*Bonus Points*
- MEAN stack, HTML, CSS, SASS experience is preferred.
- Experience with ES6.
- Agile development experience and continuous integration/delivery practices desired.
- DevOps tools experience (Docker, Chef, Puppet, Vagrant) is desired.
**Please no 3rd party recruiters or agencies**
**This is on site in Portland, Or. Local candidates or persons willing to relocate to Portland only (no relocation compensation included).**
***May be required to travel***
Additional Application InstructionsPlease send resume and github profile.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Lead EngineerBrightWork, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesFeb 23
-
EXPERIENCED SOFTWARE ENGINEERCulture FoundryPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 20
-
Digital Marketing ManagerCrowdStreetPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 16
-
Product OwnerMetal ToadPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 15
-
Data ScientistTalentIQPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 14
Similar Jobs
-
Post Sales Engineer/ Implementation SpecialistAudigy MedicalVancouver, WAFeb 13
-
Software EngineerMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
-
EXPERIENCED SOFTWARE ENGINEERCulture FoundryPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 20
-
Data ScientistTalentIQPortland, OR, United StatesFeb 14
-
Mobile DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13