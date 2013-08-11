Coordinator, Fellows Program

Posted Mar 08

About the Organization

CODE2040 is a nonprofit organization that creates pathways to educational, professional, and entrepreneurial success in technology for top Black and Latinx engineering talent to ensure their leadership in the innovation economy. CODE2040 aims to close the achievement, skills, and wealth gaps in the United States. Our goal is to ensure that by the year 2040 -- the start of the decade when the US will be majority-minority -- Blacks and Latinxs are proportionally represented in America's innovation economy as technologists, investors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.

We work with top tech companies such as Slack, Google, Pandora, Intel, and more. We have been featured in Forbes, NPR, Wired, USA Today, TechCrunch, and others. We are in the process of scaling from 1 full-time founder serving 5 students in 2012 to 50+ team members and a 5,000 member community by the end of 2017.

About the Fellows Program

The Fellows Program (FP) places high-performing Black and Latinx software engineering students in rigorous internships with top companies and provides them with mentorship, leadership training, and network development.

In 2017, the FP will run a pilot program site in Portland / Hillsboro. Approximately twenty-five Code2040 Fellows will be interning at Intel’s Hillsboro campus over the summer and attending weekly programs and events in Portland.

About the Opportunity

The Fellows Program Coordinator is a remote contractor role based in the Portland, OR area, reporting to the Fellows Program Implementation Manager who is based in San Francisco. This role, operating on the ground in Portland and Hillsboro, will bring the Fellowship curriculum and program to life for Code2040 Fellows.

You will:

coordinate event operations and logistics to create a transformative learning journey for Fellows that will empower them to have long, thriving careers in the innovation economy; ensure Fellows feel supported and engaged through regular communication and robust program documentation; and, be the consistent face, and thus ambassador, of the program in Portland and Hillsboro.

Planning for the summer is well underway. When hired, you will hit the ground running to:

Learn the 10-week program and, together with the Implementation Team, create a plan to execute systems and operations to deliver an exemplary student experience. (See program schedule here.)

Meet and build relationships with our key allies in Portland.

Support Fellows in their transition to Portland/Hillsboro, including transportation and housing.

Plan for the Hack4Diveristy and Summer BBQ in Portland.

Responsibilities

Create an environment where Fellows feel safe, welcome, and part of a greater community. This includes: a) ensuring Fellows confidently transition to the Portland area; b) supporting the execution of Welcome Weekend, our 200-person Fellowship launch event taking place in San Francisco June 23-25; c) supporting the execution of the Code2040 Summit taking place in San Francisco July 28-29; and, d) supporting the execution of the Reverse Career Fair and Wrap Party in San Francisco August 12.

Catapult our Fellows from tech-sector newbies into tech-sector architects by coordinating the logistics and operations of summer programming. This includes planning and executing the Portland, OR Hack4Diversity hackathon as well as identifying and coordinating exciting tech insiders to be speakers and facilitators.

Deepen the commitment of allies and volunteers to our mission by ensuring excellent customer service to our summer program facilitators, speakers, and panelists, and hosts.

Empower Fellows to be engaged and accountable by communicating regularly through Slack and email and providing ongoing support and encouragement.

Cultivate and foster trusting relationships with Fellows so that they actively come to you with problems, challenges, and ideas by acting as an informal mentor and formal discussion leader.

Strengthen the Fellows Program for the long-term by keeping accurate, complete records, conducting on-site interviews and collecting survey data.

Shape the conversation about diversity and inclusion in tech by collecting powerful Fellows stories.

We’re Looking for Someone Who Has…

2 - 3 years of event or program coordination experience, particularly in smaller organizations where processes have not yet been defined.

Been an assistant or played a support role at a previous organization, with experience at a social justice organization a plus!

Ability to travel to San Francisco program events on the following dates: June 23 - 25 July 28 - 30 August 11 - 13

Ability to work evenings and weekends when program events take place. (See program schedule here.)

Deep empathy and ability to connect with students while still being an authority figure.

The maturity and people skills to build relationships with key program stakeholders in Portland.

Internal grit and the ability to manage their emotions.

Effective facilitation skills, including the ability to read a room at the start of workshops and conduct energizers and ice-breakers as needed.

Demonstrated ability to spot a need and address it.

A cover letter and resume that demonstrates strong attention to detail and appreciation for a polished product.

Experience working with college-age students a plus!

You Will Thrive In This Role If…

You are self-directed, motivated and comfortable working remotely.

You live in the details, have experience juggling competing priorities effectively, and are intentional with how you use your time. You handle surprises with grace.

You are a problem-solver who doesn’t wait for a “boss” to tell you how to address a challenge. Rather, you take ownership over the thinking and learning you need to do in order to get the job done.

You excel at engaging with young people and demonstrate the maturity to gain their respect and trust. In particular, you can support and enforce boundaries in ways that don’t rely on punishing or rescue-behavior.

You are introspective and have reflected on issues related to your identity. You approach conversations about race, privilege, diversity of all kinds, and social justice with curiosity, openness, and compassion.

You are passionate about our mission. You are 100% values and culture aligned with CODE2040. The mission is personally integral to your beliefs. Moreover, the organization’s values and culture guide you as you support Fellows through the ups and downs of a rigorous professional internship and a demanding Fellowship.

What To Expect From the Role

Leadership

You will directly contribute to efforts to create access and opportunity for Blacks and Latinxs in the innovation economy.

You will help the Fellows Program scale, allowing us to serve more students and to deepen our learnings about how to make the sector more just and inclusive.

You will help foster conversation around race, and around diversity & inclusion work more generally, during a pivotal moment in our country’s history.

Professional Development

You will develop and sharpen your project management skills by ensuring stellar, on-time execution of summer events and programs while under a tight schedule.

You will learn and apply a compassion-centered approach to diversity and inclusion work.

You will learn the intricacies and nuances of working in, and building, a fast-growth start-up.

The Tangible and Intangible Benefits of Working at Code2040

You will be a key member of a growing team of passionate people who are results-oriented, respect and value diverse ideas and truths, and who balance hard work with humor and connection.

You will gain access to a robust, exciting network of people across the innovation economy.

Submitting Your Application

Your application should consist of your resume and cover letter. In your cover letter, please share why you are interested in joining our team and why you think you would be an ideal candidate for the role.