Senior Software Engineer

Posted Mar 09

Ecova--Making a World of Difference



At Ecova, we believe each individual, no matter the role, can make a difference for our clients, the environment and for themselves. Ecova is built on a strong foundation of integrity, community, leadership, persistence and urgency.



Our highest goal is to be the market leading, trusted advisor to organizations driven to maximize results, reduce expenses, manage risk and improve environmental performance. Our focus is to grow results on saving resources for our clients – from utilities to facilities. We apply data-driven insights – from demand to impact – to target inefficiencies and See More, Save More and Sustain More for our clients.



We strive to deliver results and innovation through efforts of our unparalleled people to each and every client with whom we engage. We’re on the look-out for team players to work with us in serving as an integral extension of our clients to measure, analyze and improve resource management. Come join the Ecova family… together we can Make a World of Difference.





Role Summary

This is a senior hands-on technical leadership position that participates with system architecture, requirements analysis, technical design and coding. Mentors others in the department with respect to processes at every stage of the software development lifecycle. Works independently to accomplish goals with a wide degree of creativity and latitude. Provides expertise in the technical domain of Ecova and ensures technical systems are congruent with business needs.





Role Description

Person in this position will serve as a change agent for Ecova’s software platform, a critical product in the Ecova software portfolio.

Design, code, and unit test software programs.

Develop technical design specifications for software applications of moderate to high complexity.

Work with Systems Analysts and Business Partners to develop requirements specifications on projects with moderate to high complexity and scope.

Support quality assurance group during functional and regression testing of software programs.

Direct work of other members of development staff.

Lead software process design and development and improvement initiatives.

Act as a technical consultant to business as they evaluate new and revised product offerings.

Keep abreast of new technology and suggest their application to Ecova systems where appropriate.

Role Competencies

BS/MS in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent combination of education/experience.

Eight+ years’ experience using C#.NET (preferred), Java, or other object oriented language.

Eight+ years’ experience using Visual Studio, or other software development IDEs.

Five+ years’ experience integrating with SQL Server/Oracle 2000/2005/2008 relational database management systems.

Understanding of data warehouse concepts and reporting, experience integrating with large volumes of data.

Experience and understanding of data visualization and Human Computer Interaction (HCI) concepts.

Experience in at least 1-2 end to end releases for external facing scalable web portals.

Must be an experienced user of defect tracking systems and the processes associated with them.

Must have experience applying concepts of object oriented design (OOD) on software development projects.

Must be proficient in N-tiered software engineering practices in desktop and/or web application development.

Must be proficient in Microsoft development tools including Microsoft Visual Studio and Team Foundation Server.

Special consideration given for demonstrated proficiency in the following: Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) development utilizing Windows Communication Foundation (WCF).

Must be proficient in Microsoft data access technologies which should include some or all of the following: ADO.NET Entity Framework; LINQ

Should be proficient in technologies like HTML, XML, JavaScript, AJAX, and other browser-based technologies.

Should have knowledge of continuous integration and related tools.

Must be proficient in the use of source control systems such as Team Foundation Server, Visual SourceSafe, SVN, or other source code control tools.

Must be proficient in the use of the MS Office tool set.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, client relation skills, and ability to work effectively as a leader in a technical team environment.



Ecova Information

Our salaries are competitive and commensurate with experience. We are a performance-based culture and have goal-based incentive programs and generous employee benefits. Our comprehensive benefit package includes medical, dental, vision insurance, life, AD&D, short- and long-term disability insurance. We also offer flexible spending accounts and 401(k) with a generous employer match.

Ecova is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation or preference, gender identity, religion, marital status, citizenship, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.

Connect with Ecova: Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook | Blog |

