Senior Product Manager

Posted Mar 09

Making a World of Difference - At Ecova, we believe each individual, no matter the role, can make a difference for our clients, the environment and for themselves. Ecova is built on a strong foundation of integrity, community, leadership, persistence and urgency.

Our highest goal is to be the market leading, trusted advisor to organizations driven to maximize results, reduce expenses, manage risk and improve environmental performance. Our focus is to grow results on saving resources for our clients – from utilities to facilities. We apply data-driven insights – from demand to impact – to target inefficiencies and See More, Save More and Sustain More for our clients. We strive to deliver results and innovation through efforts of our unparalleled people to each and every client with whom we engage. We’re on the look-out for team players to work with us in serving as an integral extension of our clients to measure, analyze and improve resource management. Come join the Ecova family… together we can Make a World of Difference.

Role Description:

The Senior Product Owner (Systems Analyst) provides consultative project and technological advice, high level analysis, information & tools to help establish Enterprise-level projects, features and systems. The PO is responsible for product requirements, engaging with internal teams and external clients to understand market and system needs, and ultimately delivering quality software to help the company generate revenue and/or reduce costs. The PO will lead the execution of product roadmap initiatives through the software development cycle, including design, development, testing, documentation, release and training. The Sr. Product Owner is responsible for multiple product offerings.

Product Roadmap:

Understands product vision as defined by product management, and is able to articulate the vision to development team and internal audiences

Uses epics, features, product vision and market needs to refine user stories and requirements into clear, workable product requirements

Supports development team in planning, estimating, and allocating resources appropriately

Leads team in analyzing business needs and technology choices

Prioritizes backlog to support product roadmap, and according to business value. Responsible for backlogs on more than one product or product line

Defines and applies acceptance criteria for feature and user story release

Participates in daily scrum meetings, and supports development team's ongoing questions, concerns, and feedback

Business and Technical Liaison:

Develop, maintain and manage relationships with stakeholders, keeping them informed and engaged throughout project lifecycles

Acts as liaison between development team and subject matter experts to clarify user stories

Acts as liaison between development team and internal users or client facing teams to track issues or resolve problems.

Act as the project lead and key stakeholder

Act as subject matter expert for the product or product portfolio

Role Competencies:

BS in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent field is required, or bachelor's degree with equivalent software development experience

Masters of Business Administration a plus

Pragmatic Marketing training preferred

Technical depth of understanding deep enough to fluently converse with developers.

Expertise in design, implementation, & maintenance of enterprise applications is required

Expertise in business analysis, project scoping, and expectation management is required

Strong Attention to detail

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in technology management, analysis and/or software development is required

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in computer science or energy services

Strong familiarity with Microsoft enterprise server, development, and/or database technologies is preferred

Strong familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence stack and reporting is preferred

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Business and technical savvy

Preferred Skills & Knowledge:



Minimum of 3 years’ experience with software products needed to drive Utility Demand-Side Management (DSM) programs

Familiarity with residential retail DSM programs

Prior experience working with data scientists in developing software products for data analytics, modeling/forecasting and data visualization products is a significant plus

Experience evaluating software technologies and tools for meeting business needs is desired.

Ecova Information

Our salaries are competitive and commensurate with experience. We are a performance-based culture and have goal-based incentive programs and generous employee benefits. Our comprehensive benefit package includes medical, dental, vision insurance, life, AD&D, short- and long-term disability insurance. We also offer flexible spending accounts and 401(k) with a generous employer match.