Posted Mar 13

eROI is seeking a Marketing Operations Coordinator that is hungry for learning and has excellent communications and organization skills.

At eROI we believe great work comes from the collision of data and design, and we have spent more than a decade working with some of the world’s top brands. We’re looking to add a highly task-oriented individual with a thirst for mastering the world of marketing software operations.



As a member of our Marketing Technology team, you’ll work directly within our client-facing software systems to ensure optimized, data-driven campaigns best suited to our partners’ needs.



Your tasks will include developing audience segments and automated messaging (like email deployments) across multiple platforms. Working directly with the Marketing Operations Manager, you will be responsible for maintaining and updating our partners’ marketing databases, collaborating implementations across multiple marketing cloud products, as well as working with our System Administrator on maintenance projects.



RESPONSIBILITIES

Execute smart marketing email campaigns across multiple marketing automation platforms.

Send emails, write queries, apply suppression lists, perform testing of our partners marketing automation sends.

Maintain and update email marketing databases.

Provide quality assurance and apply best practices on all marketing emails.

Provide technical support and ad-hoc reporting to colleagues.

Ensure compliance with email legislation, specifically CAN-SPAM and corporate guidelines and best practices.

Assist with data and database projects.

Conduct software vendor research and measure how that vendor can fit with cost effectiveness, technology and support for our partners.

Provide top-notch support to our self-service partners with their email sends and platform issues.

EXPERIENCE