Senior Backend Engineer - Java

Posted Mar 14

We're a Portland based startup trying to change the way that companies measure, monitor, and analyze their cloud based infrastructure. We're a growing team that works closely together. We move fast, and we enjoy what we do. Over 11,000 companies across the globe use our platform to track cost and usage of their clouds. Join us. Build something big with us.

Our engineers are passionate about technology. We thrive on solving intense technical challenges. We build a highly scalable real-time data analytics platform. As Sr. Backend Engineer, you’ll design and architect a variety of backend services that ingest, analyze and query big data from multiple sources. We are looking for a creative, results-driven developer who is excited about big, fast and flexible data.

The job:

Build scalable backend services capable of handling petabytes of data

Help evolve our growing Java-based microservices architecture

Implement core features for our platform

Develop efficient, testable and well-documented code

Mentor and develop junior resources

The essentials:

Strong fundamentals writing Java in mission critical, customer facing systems

Excellent understanding of metrics, monitoring and alerting as they relate to the code you create

Experience with fundamentals of distributed systems (CAP theorem, fault tolerance, consensus protocols, etc.)

Comfortable with concurrent data structures and parallel programming

Commitment to software excellence in all things you produce

Bonus Points: