Senior Backend Engineer - Java
We're a Portland based startup trying to change the way that companies measure, monitor, and analyze their cloud based infrastructure. We're a growing team that works closely together. We move fast, and we enjoy what we do. Over 11,000 companies across the globe use our platform to track cost and usage of their clouds. Join us. Build something big with us.
Our engineers are passionate about technology. We thrive on solving intense technical challenges. We build a highly scalable real-time data analytics platform. As Sr. Backend Engineer, you’ll design and architect a variety of backend services that ingest, analyze and query big data from multiple sources. We are looking for a creative, results-driven developer who is excited about big, fast and flexible data.
The job:
- Build scalable backend services capable of handling petabytes of data
- Help evolve our growing Java-based microservices architecture
- Implement core features for our platform
- Develop efficient, testable and well-documented code
- Mentor and develop junior resources
The essentials:
- Strong fundamentals writing Java in mission critical, customer facing systems
- Excellent understanding of metrics, monitoring and alerting as they relate to the code you create
- Experience with fundamentals of distributed systems (CAP theorem, fault tolerance, consensus protocols, etc.)
- Comfortable with concurrent data structures and parallel programming
- Commitment to software excellence in all things you produce
Bonus Points:
- Understanding of data modeling across numerous types of storage engines including column-oriented stores, DynamoDB and RDBMS
- Experience with AWS, GCP or Azure
