Technical Account Manager (TAM)
Cloudability’s Technical Account Managers play a very dynamic role. It requires someone who can speak tech and speak customer fluently acting as the customer’s expert guide to managing their cloud spending. You’ll join the Cloudability Success Team, a tight knit group of technically minded individuals committed to helping their customers.
A typical day may look like this:
During an onboarding of a Fortune 500 customer, you'll debate efficient cloud architecture with an ops engineer customer and teach a finance director the fundamentals of cloud billing. Later that day you may complete a deep analysis using our analytics platform—and even dive directly into a multi-million row CSV file— in order to build a persuasive deck for a customer executive. Based on those interactions, you'll join an internal Product meeting to advocate on a customer’s behalf and then sit down with an engineer to get into the nitty gritty details of a related customer issue. You may also partner with the Sales team to close a large deal and even contribute to a blog post sharing what you’ve learned while helping to manage millions of dollars of cloud spending.
You’ll forge deep relationships—both internally and externally—in your quest to retain and grow customers by constantly showing them increasing value. It’s fast paced, rarely boring and requires constantly exploring new territories.
What you’ll do
- Engage regularly with Director and C-Suite level customers as their primary technical point of contact
- Oversee the adoption and implementation of Cloudability’s platform for customers
- Participate in deep architectural discussions to help customers ensure they are making the most cost efficient choices
- Analyze customer business objectives and use our platform to build insightful reporting
- Work closely with new customers to onboard them
- Leverage knowledge of your customers’ environments to assist the Support team in resolving issues
- Perform analysis, create decks and present regular operational reviews to customer leadership
- Be the voice of the customer, champion and advocate for customer requirements with our Product and Engineering teams
- Contribute educational content, blog posts, and tutorials to help customers derive more value from Cloudability
- Provide a next level customer experience for everyone you deal with
- Travel as needed to ensure the success of critical customers
Strong candidates will have these attributes:
- IaaS knowledge: AWS Technical Essentials certification or higher (or equivalent knowledge)
- Analytics/Data: Ability to navigate complex data sets and pull out insights using SQL or similar tools
- Account Management: Experienced in account management and/or technical client-facing support (2+ years)
- Skilled at building relationships with customers and co-workers
- Persistent, tenacious and able to deal with people when they are happy or not
- A great communicator in both technical and non-technical contexts
- B.S. in Computer Science related field or equivalent experience
