Technical Account Manager (TAM)

Posted Mar 14

Cloudability’s Technical Account Managers play a very dynamic role. It requires someone who can speak tech and speak customer fluently acting as the customer’s expert guide to managing their cloud spending. You’ll join the Cloudability Success Team, a tight knit group of technically minded individuals committed to helping their customers.

A typical day may look like this:

During an onboarding of a Fortune 500 customer, you'll debate efficient cloud architecture with an ops engineer customer and teach a finance director the fundamentals of cloud billing. Later that day you may complete a deep analysis using our analytics platform—and even dive directly into a multi-million row CSV file— in order to build a persuasive deck for a customer executive. Based on those interactions, you'll join an internal Product meeting to advocate on a customer’s behalf and then sit down with an engineer to get into the nitty gritty details of a related customer issue. You may also partner with the Sales team to close a large deal and even contribute to a blog post sharing what you’ve learned while helping to manage millions of dollars of cloud spending.

You’ll forge deep relationships—both internally and externally—in your quest to retain and grow customers by constantly showing them increasing value. It’s fast paced, rarely boring and requires constantly exploring new territories.

What you’ll do

Engage regularly with Director and C-Suite level customers as their primary technical point of contact

Oversee the adoption and implementation of Cloudability’s platform for customers

Participate in deep architectural discussions to help customers ensure they are making the most cost efficient choices

Analyze customer business objectives and use our platform to build insightful reporting

Work closely with new customers to onboard them

Leverage knowledge of your customers’ environments to assist the Support team in resolving issues

Perform analysis, create decks and present regular operational reviews to customer leadership

Be the voice of the customer, champion and advocate for customer requirements with our Product and Engineering teams

Contribute educational content, blog posts, and tutorials to help customers derive more value from Cloudability

Provide a next level customer experience for everyone you deal with

Travel as needed to ensure the success of critical customers

Strong candidates will have these attributes: