Posted Mar 16

Product Owner

Product/Project Management – Portland, Oregon

Product Owners at Metal Toad connect and translate between client business needs and technology solutions. You speak business value and are fluent in user stories. You bring a global view of development processes to your work, assisting in the creation of strategic vision and program development. As part of the Metal Toad team, you will work closely with clients to find the most elegant solutions for their expanding needs, manage communications among stakeholders, and represent the business as Product Owner inside a Scrum development team. You are the embodiment of Metal Toad’s mission: to help people seeking the world’s best technologies and processes.

Responsibilities

Leadership

Excels in striking a balance in focus between engineering, business strategy and human relationships.

Maintaining awareness of both the external and internal competitive landscape, opportunities for expansion, customers, markets, new industry developments and standards.

Directing the process of site identification and acquisition, financial models, budgets and pro-forma analyses.

Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.

Product Management

Whiteboard, interview, and ask “why” at every opportunity, with everybody from development teams to senior executives at the world’s top companies.

Work with the development team on the most elegant way to architect the solution driven by your intimate understanding of client needs and requirements.

Identify and articulate client business needs and opportunities for growth.

Serve as a trusted advisor for client’s technology strategy, including product planning, strategic roadmapping, and release planning.

Craft product narrative, and be able to represent narrative to client and stakeholders.

Surface product risks, and identify tactics to address them

Possess an attitude and orientation of radical ownership

Client Strategy

Balance mastery of technological craft with your empathy for clients.

Develop gravitas and leadership energy with clients.

Speak truth to clients.

Develop Metal Toad's solutions on-the-fly.

Educate clients on the value of Agile development methodologies.

Develop client 90 day, 18 month, and 3 year technology program plan and roadmaps.

Proactively review strategic and operational plans to evaluate client needs.

Serve as a guide and advisor to clients to move them forward.

Navigate clients' organizational complexities.

Educate and align the development teams on client requirements, and serve as the client’s proxy with the development teams during the build cycles.

Help clients to identify their own project measures for success.

Develop reports and collateral that show our clients’ peers that they have been successful in meeting their own key measures.

Response to all client requests within 24 hours or less.

Show up to 100% of client meetings 10 minutes early.

Establishes relationship with new client Stakeholders within organization as appropriate.

Maintains good/productive relationships with all client Stakeholders.

Becomes familiar with all competing technology in order to speak to its strengths and weaknesses.

Qualifications

Read (and agree to) our Corporate Values Statement. Metal Toad is a company that orients toward our core philosophies of humbleness, curiosity, and helpfulness.

Believes in the company mission.

Foundational skills: clear writing, clear speaking, ability to meet deadlines, ability to self motivate and to prioritize between multiple projects

5+ years experience implementing software applications and/or providing strategic advisory services and account management services.

Proven ability to build relationships with a diverse set of people: including senior level executives, R&D, product management, legal, finance, sales and marketing experts within large Fortune 500 organizations.

Professional use of technology backlog processes and backlog tools, like Jira.

Ability to quickly grasp and explain technological and business concepts. Ability to quickly translate from business to technology and back again.

Ability to confidently lead a group in white boarding, concepting and prioritization exercises.

Ability to lead cross functional business and technical teams to provide timely issue resolution.

Exceptional leadership ability.



