Digital Project Manager

Part Project Manager, part Product Owner, you know a good Jira ticket when you see it. You understand our clients’ business, and you know how products impact our clients’ organizations. You block and tackle for developers, remove dependencies before they become problems, and can plug a rabbit hole before it swallows the whole sprint. You have a strong gut sense for which direction to head, and you’re always asking questions. You can identify risks, conceptualize multiple scenarios, and chart a path to success. You are goal oriented, and you believe in continuous improvement. If there’s a chance to make things better, you take it. Your primary goal is to help our clients succeed, learn, and innovate. You excel at communicating with stakeholders of all levels, you inspire trust, and you have a shared sense of purpose within the project team. While you can see big picture, you are also detail-oriented with the ability to break down large tasks into manageable steps that are documented, monitored, and controlled. You have a positive attitude and bring creative solutions to problems big and small.

This is a key role in a mid-sized, fast-paced company with a great working culture. We believe in and support our Toads, and we take employee growth and success seriously. Working at Metal Toad, you feel like there’s a strong foundation beneath you, room to take risks, to fail, to learn, and to grow.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Leadership

Be a role model for the company culture.

Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.

Avoid CYA like the plague and never say "Not my job.”

Ensure project success.

Project Management

Provide high levels of client communication and customer service.

Work closely with the development team throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Write tickets with beautiful acceptance criteria that solve clients’ business needs.

Answer developer questions, remove blockers.

Act as the day-to-day primary contact on projects including leading client calls and meetings.

Competently manage budgets, timelines, scope, and risks.

Create and manage project plans and project documentation.

Take clear notes and action items and effectively disseminate information and tasks to all team members.

Show understanding of developer work styles and adapt to fit their individual communication styles, technical competency, and areas of interest.

Make judgement calls that balance what is best for the client, the project and Metal Toad.

Contribute to improving project management practices around teams, process, and toolset.

Schedule and facilitate a variety of meetings.

Manage multiple product backlogs using Jira.

Report weekly to team director on project health (including budgets, schedules, scope concerns, stage gate success).

Report weekly/monthly status updates to clients.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required