Back-End Developer

FINE seeks an experienced Rails developer to join our eccentric team in Portland!

In this mid-level position you will use Ruby on Rails and JavaScript to build out the backend of new applications and help maintain existing ones. The role will include contributing to and using Fae, our open-source CMS, crafting interactions with the database, working with APIs, writing tests and collaborating with frontend developers to build features. You will work closely with our project managers, technical writers, production manager and other developers focused on building sites that are beautiful, performant, and maintainable.

FINE is a brand agency for the digital age. We have great clients, a strong reputation, and an enviable portfolio of 20+ years worth of world-class work across multiple disciplines. We are nice, down-to-earth people doing award-winning work with a focus on a work/life balance (and we offer great benefits, too).



