Cloud Engineer
You love solving hard problems having to do with things like scale, performance and availability. You are passionate about designing and building elegant, innovative solutions, and are excited about working in the cloud computing space. You are someone who thrives on contributing in huge ways with a top-notch team to create products that have a positive impact on all who use it. Metal Toad is looking for talented and keen technologist to join our Managed Services team. You'll be taking on an eclectic mixture of tasks, software and systems, and will be helping to design, build, and maintain the core infrastructure. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, learn new skills while improving on existing ones, all the while maintaining a positive and "can do" attitude. This candidate will be passionate about open source software, agile practices and DevOps values.
We work primarily on AWS, but are vendor-neutral – Metal Toad manages installations on a variety of public and private clouds.
Responsibilities
- Analyzes customer requirements for software components, system availability, security, and performance.
- Designs and documents complete cloud hosting systems, including capacity planning, software and instance type selection, allocation, and network design.
- Estimates costs of recommended system design.
- Builds systems by executing installation, configuration, and testing of cloud resources.
- Uses automation and configuration management to ensure repeatability and traceability of changes.
- Protects integrity and security of systems by developing access controls, monitoring tools, and provides written evaluation and recommendations for ongoing improvement.
- Troubleshoots system hardware, software, networks, and operating systems.
- Contributes to definition of best practices, operational policies, and procedures.
- Maintains system performance through system monitoring and analysis, performance tuning, and planning for future growth.
- Designs and runs load and stress tests, documents outcomes, debugs infrastructure issues, and escalates documented application problems to development team.
- Establishes, documents, and tests disaster recovery procedures, documents outcomes, and makes recommendations for ongoing improvement.
- Maintains internal systems and customer deployment documentation.
- Partners with project managers, technical consultants, software architects, and developers to ensure infrastructure deliverables are validated against the requirements, and all technical hand-offs are documented.
- Part of a 24x7 on-call rotation (approx. 1 week per month).
- Responds to support tickets and incidents in a timely manner, corresponding to SLA commitments.
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, and participating in professional organizations.
Technologies we use
- Linux (CentOS/RedHat, Ubuntu)
- Amazon Web Services
- EC2 Auto Scaling, RDS, ElastiCache, ELB, S3, EFS, Route 53, CloudFront, CloudFormation, Code Deploy, Lambda
Qualifications
- Experience with the majority of in-use technologies above
- Configuration management experience (Puppet or Chef)
- Expert Unix administration knowledge
- Scripting language experience (Python, Ruby, Bash)
- Deep knowledge of TCP/IP and HTTP protocols, and browser dev tools
- Experience with web accelerators, load balancers, and reverse proxies
- Problem solver and willing to work in an agile/fast-paced environment
- Good communication skills and customer oriented
- Willing to react to system problems in off hours and weekends if necessary
Work Environment
The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.
Additional Application InstructionsResumes are only accepted through our online application system.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Cloud EngineerMetal ToadPortland, OR, United StatesMar 17
-
Back-End DeveloperFINEPortland, OR, United StatesMar 17
-
Digital Project ManagerMetal ToadPortland, OR, United StatesMar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Technical Account Manager (TAM)Cloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
More from Metal Toad
-
Digital Project ManagerMetal ToadPortland, OR, United StatesMar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Feb 15
-
Software EngineerMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
-
.NET DeveloperMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13
Similar Jobs
-
Senior Backend Engineer - JavaCloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
-
Post Sales Engineer/ Implementation SpecialistAudigy MedicalVancouver, WAFeb 13
-
Technical Account Manager (TAM)Cloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
-
Coordinator, Fellows ProgramCODE2040Portland, OR, United StatesMar 08
-
Software EngineerMetal ToadPortlandFeb 13