Sr. Mobile Developer Lead

Posted Mar 21

U.S. Bank is seeking a Senior Mobile Developer Lead with design, development, testing, and deployment experience to contribute toward the success of our technology initiatives. The Integrated Card Systems team provides application development services for the Retail Payment Services division of U.S. Bank. Successful candidates will be part of a team responsible for definition, design, and development of ICS Digital Channels solutions for the mobile Credit Card Applications.

Successful candidates will be results-driven, self-starters who welcome a challenge and related accountability. They will possess the ability to multi-task, and a passion for developing world class applications. They will possess an enthusiasm for working with a great team in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. They will have strong written, oral communication skills, and excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

Successful candidates will exemplify U.S. Bank's ethical principles of uncompromising integrity, respect for others, accountability for decisions and actions, and good citizenship.

Successful candidates will serve as senior level developer, contributing to all facets of the software development life cycle (SDLC), and will lead others on assigned projects and tasks. Candidate should have experience overseeing development deliverables, including other developers assigned to a project. Candidate will be self-motivated but does well in a team environment, with strong initiative and enthusiasm.

Responsibilities

Technical design of Mobile applications including technical specifications, use cases, class diagrams, coding, unit testing and peer-based code reviews, coordinating or completing IT and UAT testing support tasks, resolving reported project defects, performing application builds, and coordinating implementations to the various development, test and production environments.

Conducts thorough impact analysis and completes accurate technical design prior to the development and implementation of new or changed applications. Evaluates the operating efficiency of existing applications and occasionally assists with production support.

Proactively identifies opportunities for application, process, or team improvement, and recommends the best alternative. Also, responsible for adhering to and maintaining mobile (iOS and Android) coding standards and best practices, mentoring junior developers and reporting status to management.

A strong candidate will demonstrate an eye for detail and experience building and adapting constraint-based user interfaces for different screen sizes. Strong debugging skills and experience solving the trickiest of bugs is required. Demonstrates personal projects that show strong engineering and product sense. Candidate will need to operate effectively in a fast paced, deadline driven, collaborative programming environment.

Basic Qualifications

-Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

-At least 7 years experience with developing and implementing applications.

Preferred Skills/Experience

• 4-year degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or equivalent work experience

• Experience shipping native iPhone and Android Applications with Objective C and Java respectively.

• Comfort with complex GIT workflows (submodules, branches, pull requests, merging, rebasing)

• 3+ years Java/J2EE experience

• 2+ years Struts and/or Spring MVC and/or Inversion of Control frameworks, JSPs, design work, and leading (or mentoring) other developers

• A thorough understanding of Authentication, Authorization, LDAP, Digital Certificates, Firewalls, Protocols, OWASP Security and the overall SDLC process is required.

• Experience in the financial, investments and/or payments industry is also desirable



