Posted Mar 24

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Enterprise Applications Manager has primary responsibility for leading the Enterprise Applications team in the analysis, design, development, implementation, enhancement, maintenance, and ongoing operational support of the Company’s integrated information systems; to manage implementation and upgrade project teams consisting of internal customers, development staff and partners; and to help define and oversee development of Business Intelligence and analytic tools..





ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

(This list is not intended to detail all aspects of the assigned work but is representative of the job’s overall responsibilities)

Provide leadership and coordinate the activities of the Enterprise Applications Team. Supervise assigned employees to include hiring, training, developing, cross-training, coaching, evaluating, disciplining, and recommending personnel actions in accordance with Company policies. Promote excellence through continuous process improvement and the creative pursuit of new ideas, partnerships and systems. Lead / manage applications programming staff and business analysts for company’s ERP, HR, Payroll, analytics, intranet, public web site and other enterprise application systems. Develops vision and roadmap for managing and assessing enterprise applications. Work with the Director of IT to ensure that projects and application changes are properly prioritized and scheduled. Establish functional initiatives, directions, and program management processes in support of the Vigor IT strategic plan. Provide IT governance as relates to enterprise applications, including ensuring proper controls and other security measures are in place to protect company data and to meet various customer and audit requirements. Ensure good practice project management processes are followed by both internal and external project team members. Establish and oversee change control processes as relates to Enterprise Applications team work. Coordinate project requirements, timing, and other Enterprise Applications team activities with the Technical Services manager and team. Engage, provide direction to, and oversee quality of work of outside consulting companies and other partners. Ensure programming changes are implemented in a timely and effective manner. Evaluate all requested application changes and assess their validity, business need, time commitment required, and cost. Partner with internal customers to understand requirements and lead processes for defining IT strategies and ensure that the correct strategies are in place to achieve these objectives to achieve internal customer satisfaction. Continue professional development through attending training and seminars, reading trade magazines, and similar enterprise application-focused education opportunities. Assist in developing enterprise application subject matter experts across the company. Establish and maintain strong working relationships with Vigor senior leadership team. Focus all actions and decision-making in alignment with the Company Vision, Mission and Strategic Plan.

JOB SCOPE:

The role operates within general parameters, but must use sound judgment and independent decision making when carrying out job responsibilities. This position is responsible for activities related to enterprise software applications and supervising the programmer analysts, business analysts, database administrators, and outside consultants hired by the Company. The incumbent is responsible for a software / consulting budget of approximately $1M and for capital project budgets of up to $1M each.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY:

The individual supervises a team of four, including a business analyst, two programmer analysts, and a database administrator. Also, oversees the work of up to 20 external consultants.

INTERPERSONAL CONTACTS:

The interactions and communication are both verbally and written with IT team members, internal customers, and external customers. The incumbent must be comfortable working in highly collaborative environment within the IT team, the company, and with outside partners. Must also be comfortable managing a geographically diverse team and collaborating regularly with others in remote offices.

KNOWLEDGE SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Ability to communicate effectively both written and verbal.

Ability to teach others effectively and work well with others.

Ability to work independently, to keep up with the changing technological field, and to work under conflicting requirements of users versus system requirements, limitations and capabilities.

Accuracy and thoroughness required.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

Ability to guide and supervise.

Willing to hold teammates and partners accountable to provide high quality work.

Able to offer solutions to competing interests in a friendly, professional manner.

Able to work with people who have a wide span of technical abilities.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's degree in CIS, CSE or related discipline is required.

At least two (2) years of strong project management and demonstrated enterprise application and/or ERP project implementation experience is required. Two (2) or more years of directly relevant Enterprise Applications leadership is required. Experience with, and understanding of, software development environments and tools, change control strategies, systems architecture, software development life cycle, and IT governance concepts is essential. Manufacturing or marine background and experience is preferred.



CERTIFICATES, LICENSES AND REGISTRATIONS:

Project management training and/or certification highly preferred. ITIL certification/training preferred.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Work is conducted in a dynamic, fast-paced office setting with moderate to loud noise levels from production activity in the shipyard. The individual may be required to be in production areas in yard and onboard ships. He/she must be able to walk to and from job sites. The person must be able to climb inclined stairways. The incumbent must be able to frequently bend, squat, crawl, twist and may be required to lift up to 50 pounds. Good finger, hand and wrist dexterity required for extensive computer operations. The person must have good hand-eye coordination and may spend extended time sitting in front of a computer terminal. He/she may be required to work more than 8-hour shifts and weekend work. There may be local travel and out-of-town travel (including air travel) up to 10% of the time with notice. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



WORK ENVIRONMENT:

While in production areas will be exposed to all weather conditions, noise, dusts and odors. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



Vigor and its wholly owned subsidiaries provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Vigor complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.



