Multiple Openings Across Development, Product, Quality and More!

Posted Mar 28

Want to Meet our Team?

Come to our open house April 5th from 4:30pm - 7:30pm. Register here - http://www.cvent.com/d/85qmsd

We will have food, drink and a raffle with the grand prize of a Nintendo Switch with accessories!

What We Do:

CrowdCompass makes events a lot more popular through the power of mobile. As the premier event app developer, we provide mobile apps for conferences, tradeshows, meetings and events that range in size from 50 to 50,000 attendees. We have thousands of customer apps and millions of downloads. Our main office in Portland is a diverse, collaborative and open environment where you'll work closely with active members of the city's thriving tech community. You'll enjoy our gorgeous office with easy transportation options and all the nearby food (carts!), shopping, and perks that Downtown has to offer.

What We Offer:



We provide top-notch benefits, including 100%-paid health and dental (with insurance options for your four-legged friends!), ample PTO, a flexible schedule, parking, paid holidays, tons of growth opportunities, regular fun events and, last but certainly not least, a dog-friendly office environment!



We are 100% committed to being an Equal Opportunity Employer and fostering a diverse, inclusive, and nurturing work environment. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Open Positions:

* Software Engineering Manager

* Principal Software Engineer

* Senior Software Engineer

* Senior Quality Automation Engineer

* Scrum Master

* Senior Product Designer

* Senior Android Developer

* Director of Product Management

* HR Generalist/Office Manager

* Marketing Associate

* Human Resources Intern

EEO[/AA]Minorities/Females/Disable/Veterans

