Software Engineering Manager

What We Do:

CrowdCompass makes events a lot more popular through the power of mobile. As the premier event app developer, we provide mobile apps for conferences, tradeshows, meetings and events that range in size from 50 to 50,000 attendees. We have thousands of customer apps and millions of downloads. Our main office in Portland is a diverse, collaborative and open environment where you'll work closely with active members of the city's thriving tech community. You'll enjoy our gorgeous office with easy transportation options and all the nearby food (carts!), shopping, and perks that Downtown has to offer.

Position Description:

The prerequisites for joining our development team are simple. We care more about your attitude and aptitude than the specific tools and technologies you have used in the past. You need to have a strong passion for software development and must take pride in your coding. You should also have great analytical skills and ability to handle complex, modular software development in a collaborative team-based environment.

In addition, you have experience and value mentoring other engineers, enjoy and have experience directly managing engineers and know how to help a team succeed.

Candidate Responsibilities:

Be a key partner in rolling out regular feature releases and keeping our product way ahead of the competition.

Manage a team of developers on our platform team, helping them succeed in their careers and day-to-day work.

Work closely on new features with other developers, architects, UX, product managers and QA in an Agile environment.

Help improve the process and output of the sprint team, working with the team to find ways to improve outcomes and deliver value.

Take ownership of components – from design to development, deployment and maintenance.

Be willing to roll up your sleeves and solve hard technical issues while shipping code regularly.

Mentor your fellow CrowdCompass team members, participating in code reviews and working hand-in-hand with other developers.

Candidate Requirements:

3+ years of experience leading or mentoring a team of Software Engineers.

5-7+ years of overall development experience which ideally includes working with Java or Ruby.

Experience managing a team inside an Agile sprint team, being aware of velocity, quality and other metrics.

Experience with designing, using and implementing RESTful APIs.

Experience building with the full web development stack including client-side web applications, resource based APIs, relational databases, messaging queues and IAAS offerings. Specific experience with Ember, React, Rails, Postgres, RabbitMQ and AWS services appreciated.

Bachelors in Computer Science OR related technical discipline. Equivalent experience will also be considered.

What We Offer:

