Posted Mar 29

What We Do:

CrowdCompass makes events a lot more popular through the power of mobile. As the premier event app developer, we provide mobile apps for conferences, tradeshows, meetings and events that range in size from 50 to 50,000 attendees. We have thousands of customer apps and millions of downloads. Our main office in Portland is a diverse, collaborative and open environment where you'll work closely with active members of the city's thriving tech community. You'll enjoy our gorgeous office with easy transportation options and all the nearby food (carts!), shopping, and perks that Downtown has to offer.

Position Description:

We’re looking for a Senior Quality / Automation Engineer to help grow and enhance our rapidly expanding QA team and its capabilities. The Senior Quality / Automation Engineer will not only be an individual contributor but will also be responsible for researching and recommending potential software testing improvements as well as mentoring other Quality Engineers for the betterment of the entire team.

You should be an automation whiz with experience writing and implementing test scripts, preferably in a mobile development environment. And it certainly wouldn’t hurt if you were a budding mobile app developer with a year or two of software engineering experience under your belt.

Position Responsibilities:

Interact closely with the entire development team, making sure issues are clearly communicated and tracked.

Execute and develop test cases and procedures.

Learn our testing frameworks and recommend improvements.

Assist in the development of automated functional testing.

Be an active contributing member of a strong, agile team.

Challenge us to all be better developers.

Mentor junior QA team members.

Participate in ping-pong championships.

Candidate Requirements:

Around 5+ years of QA experience in a test-driven software development environment.

At least 2+ years of mobile QA experience strongly preferred.

At least 2+ years of automation and test script development experience.

Ruby, Python or other development experience strongly preferred.

Experience with some or all of the following: Cucumber, Selenium, WebDriver, Calabash, Capybara

Solid understanding of software product development and design.

Agile process experience is a plus.

Leadership / mentorship experience strongly preferred.

What We Offer:

We provide top-notch benefits, including 100%-paid health and dental (with insurance options for your four-legged friends!), ample PTO, a flexible schedule, parking, paid holidays, tons of growth opportunities, regular fun events and, last but certainly not least, a dog-friendly office environment!



We are 100% committed to being an Equal Opportunity Employer and fostering a diverse, inclusive, and nurturing work environment. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

