What We Do:

CrowdCompass makes events a lot more popular through the power of mobile. As the premier event app developer, we provide mobile apps for conferences, tradeshows, meetings and events that range in size from 50 to 50,000 attendees. We have thousands of customer apps and millions of downloads. Our main office in Portland is a diverse, collaborative and open environment where you'll work closely with active members of the city's thriving tech community. You'll enjoy our gorgeous office with easy transportation options and all the nearby food (carts!), shopping, and perks that Downtown has to offer.

Position Description:

The HR Generalist/Office Manager will be part of the HR Shared Services team which provides a variety of HR and office related services directly to employees, candidates, visitors and management within a designated region. Travel to HQ and other offices within region as needed.

Candidate Responsibilities:

HR Services

Serves as primary HR point of contact within defined region; working often with Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and HR Operations in the HQ office.

Partners with Talent Acquisition to coordinate onsite interviews, ensuring a positive candidate experience.

Leads new hire onboarding including new hire orientation and workplace induction, setting the stage for an engaged and satisfied workforce.

Receives and responds to employee requests concerning HR policies, procedures, and processes; appropriately routing requests and working cross functionally with Payroll, Tier 2 & 3, the specialist/COE and other support functions to resolve open cases in a timely fashion.

Partners with Talent Management regarding sensitive employee relations, performance management matters and employee separations; escalating new issues originating onsite as needed.

Performs HR event coordination such as social functions, team buildings, trainings and HR presentations by reserving conference rooms and facilities, sending invitations, tracking completion, etc.

Maintains employee confidence and protects the company’s intellectual property by keeping HR records compliant and electronically secured in employee/HR files.

Assists HR team with various HR programs, research projects and/or special projects as needed.

Updates HRIS with employee changes as needed.

Office Management Services

Maintain a clean, organized, professional and friendly office environment including general office purchasing.

Greet visitors; answering or directing inquiries, answer telephone calls as needed.

Assist with a variety of general office support either as a regularly scheduled and assigned activity or on a project basis.

Communicate internally and with external vendors regarding office services.

Maintain, organize and restock common areas such as break room, copy room, conference rooms with supplies and equipment.

Receive and process incoming mail and packages.

Work with Business Operations on real estate matters and office renovations, build outs and moves, as needed.

Assist Management with special projects and events as needed.

Assist with quarterly business review(s) for Austin offices.

Act as liaison for office spending & budget by working with finance monthly.

Candidate Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field.

1-3 years of professional exposure in an HR department.

2+ years of experience in an administrative and/or office assistant role in a corporate environment.

Proficient with Microsoft applications, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

HRIS experience preferred, ADP WorkforceNow a strong plus.

Proven experience in demonstrating high levels of reliability and professional conduct.

Skills in exercising initiative, sound judgement, discretion, decision making, and organizational skills to achieve assigned goals.

Must be articulate, have strong oral and written communication skills, and a professional demeanor.

Ability to maintain high levels of confidentiality and trust.

Exceptional interpersonal skills. Able to interact and develop relationships with all levels of the organization.

Strong attention to detail, follow up, and organizational skills.

Extremely organized with strong prioritization skills, detail-oriented, and have the ability to multi-task.

Quick learner, with a positive attitude and ability to work well independently and within a team.

Ability to take direction from diverse sources with a variety of management styles.

