What We Do:

CrowdCompass makes events a lot more popular through the power of mobile. As the premier event app developer, we provide mobile apps for conferences, tradeshows, meetings and events that range in size from 50 to 50,000 attendees. We have thousands of customer apps and millions of downloads. Our main office in Portland is a diverse, collaborative and open environment where you'll work closely with active members of the city's thriving tech community. You'll enjoy our gorgeous office with easy transportation options and all the nearby food (carts!), shopping, and perks that Downtown has to offer.

Position Description:

We are seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team of scrum masters at CrowdCompass in downtown Portland. We are looking for someone who can hit the ground running, immediately serving two established scrum teams. The right candidate will have a positive servant leader attitude and experience with multiple teams in a variety of settings. We are looking for expert facilitation skills guiding groups to decision making, closure and follow-through, as well as the experience and confidence to coach team members in team behaviors, scrum roles and scrum practices. This Scrum Master will work as part of a small team of experienced, positively-focused scrum masters advancing agile practices at Portland in sync with our global organization. We focus on applying industry best practices for scrum and embrace the agile values of empowered teams, full transparency, collaboration, and an iterative approach to whatever we are improving. All scrum masters contribute to their teams or shared agile practices in the time between ceremonies and impediment busting. For this scrum master the expectation will be to contribute to the QA/testing effort within the team, so software testing experience is valued. Much of our continuous improvements involve process improvements so skills and experience in lean methods are also highly prized.

Position Responsibilities:

Serves as Scrum Master for two agile scrum teams, coaching Scrum practices to produce quality software that delights customers.

Schedules, designs, organizes and facilitates all scrum ceremonies for assigned teams (Daily Stand Up, Backlog Grooming, Sprint Planning, Sprint Review, and Retrospectives).

Champions a continuous improvement spirit within the team and ensures practices are followed for regular improvements to be made.

Guides teams on how to get the most out of self-organization.

Coaches the team to higher levels of maturity and performance.

Provides all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible, and leading by example.

Removes impediments or assists the team removing impediments by helping to engage the right resources.

Builds a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on constructive conversations and problem solving.

Facilitates group discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution and guides group discussions to closure with follow-through.

Follows Agile best practices defined by the organization and contributes ideas and improvements to those practices.

Assists with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information.

Provides agile metrics for teams following local practices, and contributes to the improvements of metrics.

Works closely with other scrum masters and contributes to the growing body of practice knowledge and process improvements.

Supports and educates Product Owners in good product backlog management practices.

Supports and coaches all team members on agile practices relevant to their role.

Participates in Release Planning.

Understands the CrowdCompass product and assists the team with testing efforts as time and capacity allows.

Candidate Requirements:

Thorough knowledge of and hands-on experience with the Agile Scrum framework.

3+ years of professional experience in a software organization including 2+ years of experience as a Scrum Master.

Excellent facilitation skills with the ability to remain neutral and positively focused in group working sessions.

Experience with more than one team and more than one setting is required.

Large/enterprise application development experience using Agile methodologies.

Strong leadership, time management, conflict resolution, and analytical skills.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership.

2+ years of experience applying Agile techniques such as Agile Estimation, Backlog grooming, Burndown, Velocity, Story Mapping, Continuous Integration, BDD, TDD, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, and Agile Games, group Problem Solving tools.

Proven success leading agile teams to self-organization.

Must be able to quickly gain a high level understanding of the technical and business domains of the development teams.

Self-motivation and the ability to work under minimal supervision are a must.

Outstanding written and oral communication.

Experience with Atlassian Tools such as Jira and Confluence preferred, but not required.

Up-to-date CSM certification preferred, but not required.

What We Offer:

We provide top-notch benefits, including 100%-paid health and dental (with insurance options for your four-legged friends!), ample PTO, a flexible schedule, parking, paid holidays, tons of growth opportunities, regular fun events and, last but certainly not least, a dog-friendly office environment!



We are 100% committed to being an Equal Opportunity Employer and fostering a diverse, inclusive, and nurturing work environment. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

EEO[/AA]Minorities/Females/Disable/Veterans