Posted Mar 30

NWEA has an exciting new opening for Business Technology Specialist in our Business Solutions department. This is a full-time position located in our downtown Portland, OR headquarters. NWEA offers a competitive base salary, outstanding benefits package, and career growth opportunities.

Founded by educators nearly 40 years ago, NWEA™ is a global not-for-profit educational services organization known for our flagship interim assessment, Measures of Academic Progress® (MAP®). More than 7,600 partners in U.S. schools, school districts, education agencies, and international schools trust us to offer pre-kindergarten through grade 12 assessments that accurately measure student growth and learning needs, professional development that fosters educators’ ability to accelerate student learning, and research that supports assessment validity and data interpretation. To better inform instruction and maximize every learner’s academic growth, educators currently use NWEA assessments with nearly eight million students.



Responsibilities:

Review, analyze and modify business systems to support the organization's business needs, align with current enterprise architecture, integrate with existing systems and continually improve the organization’s use of business applications

Oversee complex application features and technical designs; analyze, configure, implement and deploy the components required for complex application features

Deploy and implement upgrades and new business technology capabilities while minimizing business user impact

Maintain and support assigned business application systems, providing cross-training within the team

Provide on-call support and off-hours support if required, acting as an escalation point and subject matter expert for business systems; communicate potential business impact to end users

Manage end user expectations and maintain on-going relationships with end users; act as a collaborative and contributing team member to find the best-fit solution to end user needs

Keep skills and education current on NWEA business applications, including knowledge of on-going technology improvements to those applications; serve as expert in all aspects of design and application development

Lead cross-team business analysis, influence the selection of potential solutions

Research and recommend third-party integration vendors; work closely and collaboratively with integrators, liaison between integrators and project staff, and facilitate cross-project collaboration

Manage vendor relationships by building a professional rapport and by maintaining ongoing contact and communication

Track and regularly report on progress of projects, and self-manage all levels of assigned projects

Identify, document and disseminate best practices and improved organizational processes for business applications; provide end user training as necessary

Must be able to perform the physical and intellectual requirements of the role, with or without accommodation

Skills and Abilities:

Expert knowledge and experience in the use and administration of current business applications

Knowledge of software development methodologies and techniques; must be familiar with SDLC frameworks and agile methodologies

Demonstrated passion for technology; possesses and displays an internal drive to stay apprised of “leading edge” technologies for potential adoption by the organization

Excellent research and analytical skills and ability to translate user’s stated business need into meaningful business solutions

Demonstrated understanding of how this role affects the end-user, partner with other team members/departments involved in serving the customer

Proven ability to create and organize action plans that are implemented on time, within budget, and meet organizational goals

Proven ability to improvise or infer solutions with imperfect information or data

Ability to effectively apply communication skills to build and maintain relationships and to influence the actions or behaviors of others; must be able to exercise discretion, speak tactfully and engage in good politics

Demonstrated experience at developing ideas or identifying opportunities that result in continuous improvement

Able to handle confidential information with a high level of discretion

Education and Experience:

Specific experience provisioning, supporting and administering business systems such as the following: Four years of complex enterprise back-end systems (Salesforce, NetSuite, Jive, Oracle), Two years of workflow tools (SharePoint, Visio, Nintex, Jira)

Minimum bachelor’s degree in related field; equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered in lieu of a degree

Experience in business process reengineering

To APPLY, please use the following URL:

https://nwea.hodesiq.com/jobs/default.aspx?JobID=5...

Benefits:

NWEA’s generous benefits package includes: 100% employer paid medical, dental and vision insurance premiums for eligible employees; company-paid public transportation, indoor bicycle racks, and free on-site parking; convenient location near public transportation near the Pearl District in downtown Portland; additional monthly compensation in the form of Benefit pay; and a 15% annual employer contribution toward our 403b retirement plan. In addition, NWEA’s culture promotes work-life balance. Accordingly, we offer 4 weeks’ PTO in the first year, 5 weeks’ PTO after the first-year anniversary, and 6 weeks’ PTO after the second-year anniversary and in subsequent years. Our employees also enjoy flexible work schedules.

NWEA is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, and we do not discriminate against employees or job applicants based on race, color, national origin, age, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other status or consideration protected by local, state and federal laws, except where a bona fide occupational qualification applies. Equal opportunity applies to hiring, promotion, training, compensation, and any other organizational action. NWEA's written Affirmative Action Plan is available to all employees and job applicants upon request.