Senior Systems Consultant

Come join our growing IT consulting team! Since 2013 we have been doing exciting and challenging work for many Portland metro area businesses of all sizes. We are not your typical "cookie cutter" consulting company--think of us as the healthier, happier alternative to a Managed Service Provider. Our innovative approach to providing clients with IT support and customized solutions has earned us a reputation for fairness and professionalism. We pride ourselves on devising solutions that fit each client rather than squeezing all clients into one mold which leaves our clients happy and our company enjoying our work life.



Because we bill by the hour, rather than with monthly reoccurring flat rates, clients pay for only what they receive, and we have long-established, trust-based relationships. Our clients are not simply a source of income; they become friends, and we appreciate their unique circumstances warranting unique solutions from our unique IT talent pool.



In this job, you will gain exposure to a wide variety of technical environments and challenges while working with a diverse group of growing businesses and non-profit organizations. Our clients include high-tech organizations, startups, law firms, schools, social service entities, fabrication companies and additional service agencies. You will be joining a fun team of highly respected IT professionals known for their problem-solving obsessiveness, top-drawer communication skills, and the intense desire to help clients and team members enjoy their job and succeed within our company.



The Systems Consultant position partners with the Account Manager, Lead Systems Consultant, Technicians, Help Desk and Vendors. In this role you will be responsible for mainly Tier 3 and Tier 4 Support, Server Maintenance, Project Implementation, and Client Communication.



Tier 4 Responsibilities

- Configure and Install Servers for clients, including Windows 2008 -- Windows 2016

- Configure and manage VMware and HyperV.

- Manage, maintain and modify network equipment, Cisco, Juniper, Dell, Synology, mixed device networks.

- Network design and implementation.



Tier 3 Support Responsibilities

- Respond to Tier 3 queries by phone, email and sometimes in person.

- Provide technical assistance and support for incoming inquiries and issues related to a variety of computer systems, software and hardware.

- Respond to monitoring alerts



Tier 1 and 2 Responsibilities

- Assist Tier 1 and 2 staff as needed with troubleshooting

- Triage client requests as needed.



Maintenance and Diagnostic Responsibilities

- Perform scheduled device maintenance.

- Check alerts and reports.

- Respond to alerts or escalate issue to appropriate staff.

- Run diagnostic programs to resolve troubleshoot issues.



Client Communication

- Schedule client appointments.

- Follow up with customers to ensure issues have been resolved.

- Collect feedback from customers about computer usage and areas for improvement.

- Work with vendors to quote equipment and software rates based on client needs and company standards.



Internal Responsibilities

- Collaborate on intranet wiki and client wiki.

- Maintain password manager.

- Input tickets into ticket tracker.



REQUIREMENTS (if you do not possess these strengths, please do not apply for this position)

- Solid understanding of Windows systems.

- Working experience of Windows Server.

- Working experience with VMware and Hyper V.

- Working experience with Cisco devices.

- Outstanding ability to isolate a problem, provide spoken and/or written theory about problem's cause, and develop possible solutions.

- Self-motivated task management

- Exceptional English communication skills, both written and spoken--focus on clarity, concision, courtesy, and professionalism.

- Teamwork attitude in pursuing common goal.

- Experience collaborating with business and technically-minded people to plan and execute projects.

- Multitasking without sacrificing professionalism and composure.

- Attention to detail and procedural compliance.

- Ability to travel around the Portland Metro Area at a moment's notice and around the Pacific Northwest on occasion.

- Experience working with end users.

- consider yourself a generalist



All candidates must hold valid state driver's licenses, vehicle registration/insurance, and reliable vehicles for daily transportation.

- All candidates must pass background check.



WHAT WE OFFER

-Our environment is a laid back, person-oriented atmosphere. We focus on employee satisfaction and provide creative benefits and perks to maximize staff happiness. We strive to keep things non competitive, friendly, encouraging and educational. One employee has said that we "approach every situation for improvement as a learning opportunity" and that we never "make him feel stupid for not knowing something". Negativity is not within our business model! Our employees have work/life balance, and we accommodate each individual's priorities whenever we can.



Benefits of working for us:



- Downtown location close to restaurants, bus stops, shops and park.

- Flexible work environment (opportunities to telecommute on occasion)

- Fully stocked kitchen with a variety of snacks and beverages.

- Company-funded lunches on a frequent basis.

- Team and family outings

- Competitive compensation

- Paid time off for volunteering

- Paid vacation.

- Paid sick leave.

- Platinum Health benefits.

- Life Insurance

- Dental

- Short term and Long term Disability

- Creative benefits

- Parking, mileage, and cell phone reimbursements.

- Client referral bonuses.