Posted Apr 03

Packaging Systems & Network Security Engineer

(Company not yet named)
Portland, OR, United States Freelance

We are a growing international company working on cutting edge cloud technology in the 3D print and design space, looking for someone in the Portland area who is self directed and possesses the following set of skills:

  • 3 year minimum working with Linux
  • 1 year minimum working with Linux based cloud/NOC services/tools
  • Good familiarity with Linux package management & software container systems (eg. Docker)
  • Software licensing & security systems experience
  • Grid, distributed & GPU computing not required but high recommended
  • C++ : GCC & MVS a plus
  • Experience in any of the following a plus:
    • Node JS
    • Puppet
    • Amazon Web Services
  • Able to work with dynamic/global team & flexible hours
  • Can lead to a permanent and/or full time position

Additional Application Instructions

Please email your CV and any relevant links to your work.
