Posted Apr 03
Packaging Systems & Network Security Engineer
(Company not yet named)
Portland, OR, United States Freelance
We are a growing international company working on cutting edge cloud technology in the 3D print and design space, looking for someone in the Portland area who is self directed and possesses the following set of skills:
- 3 year minimum working with Linux
- 1 year minimum working with Linux based cloud/NOC services/tools
- Good familiarity with Linux package management & software container systems (eg. Docker)
- Software licensing & security systems experience
- Grid, distributed & GPU computing not required but high recommended
- C++ : GCC & MVS a plus
- Experience in any of the following a plus:
- Node JS
- Puppet
- Amazon Web Services
- Able to work with dynamic/global team & flexible hours
- Can lead to a permanent and/or full time position
Additional Application InstructionsPlease email your CV and any relevant links to your work.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Packaging Systems & Network Security Engineer(Company not yet named)Portland, OR, United StatesApr 03
-
Senior Systems Consultant360 SolutionsVancouver, WA, United StatesMar 31
-
Business Technology SpecialistNWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association)Portland, OR, United StatesMar 30
-
Scrum MasterCrowdCompass by CventPortland, OR, United StatesMar 29
-
HR Generalist/Office ManagerCrowdCompass by CventPortland, OR, United StatesMar 29
Similar Jobs
-
Senior Backend Engineer - JavaCloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
-
Coordinator, Fellows ProgramCODE2040Portland, OR, United StatesMar 08
-
Technical Account Manager (TAM)Cloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
-
Senior Systems Consultant360 SolutionsVancouver, WA, United StatesMar 31
-
Cloud EngineerMetal ToadPortland, OR, United StatesMar 17