Urgent!
Posted Apr 04
Administrative Coordinator
Portland, OR, United States Full Time
Responsibilities:
- Manage correspondence with existing members and field inquiries as necessary to the BBPDX board and staff
- Manage member tracking in Google Drive, including organization of all members lists and general BBPDX folders, housing information regarding member information, finances, graphics, board minutes, etc.
- Manage CRM, including adding new contacts, setting tasks for contacts, updating relevant information and general maintenance.
- Manage social media accounts as necessary (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
- Follow up with and welcome new members
- Provide administrative support for BBPDX consultants and Board of Directors (scheduling, minutes, and follow up to both current and prospective members via email and/or in person meetings)
- Add new members to the website, CRM and Mailchimp member list
- Add vendors, leads and partners to CRM and Mailchimp newsletter list
- Identify like-minded progressive businesses as new membership prospects
- Provide support for events including production of event invitation in ImpactFlow and assisting with event coordination with direction from the event producer while assisting with any additional tasks as they arise.
- Triage inbound inquiries in support of Chief Collaboration Officer and other strategic consultants, such as our event and community outreach leaders.
The ideal candidate has:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience working in a professional, customer service environment and demonstrated history of client happiness
- A can-do attitude and is a self-starter with a desire to learn and grow professionally with a young and vibrant organization
- Flexibility - this position is a start-up nonprofit business organization that is evolving and growing quickly. Candidates who are adaptive and creative will thrive.
- Experience interacting with members of the business community and at ease engaging with business owners and community partners
- A passion for business, entrepreneurship, and the way that values-driven companies can collaborate to advocate for prosperity for all Portlanders
- Familiarity with Google apps, Squarespace, basic Photoshop/Acrobat, CRM software. Ideal candidate will have experience with Mailchimp, social media management and basic coding
- Experience working in community organizing, non-profits, government, event organizing a plus
Details:
- This is a quarter time (10 -15 hours per week to start), temp-to-hire three month position.
- Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Interviews will be conducted the week of April 10 with onboarding the week of April 17.
- Compensation: $25/hour.
- To apply: send resume and brief cover letter by email to thais@bbpdx.org.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Administrative CoordinatorBusiness for a Better PortlandPortland, OR, United StatesApr 04
-
Packaging Systems & Network Security Engineer(Company not yet named)Portland, OR, United StatesApr 03
-
Senior Systems Consultant360 SolutionsVancouver, WA, United StatesMar 31
-
Business Technology SpecialistNWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association)Portland, OR, United StatesMar 30
-
Scrum MasterCrowdCompass by CventPortland, OR, United StatesMar 29
Similar Jobs
-
Coordinator, Fellows ProgramCODE2040Portland, OR, United StatesMar 08
-
Marketing Operations CoordinatoreROIPortland, OR, United StatesMar 13
-
Enterprise Applications ManagerVigorPortland, OR, United StatesMar 24
-
HR Generalist/Office ManagerCrowdCompass by CventPortland, OR, United StatesMar 29
-
Sr. Mobile Developer LeadUS BankGresham, OR, United StatesMar 21