Full Stack Engineer
What You'll Be Doing
As a full-stack engineer, you’ll be a key part of our team, collaborating on a scalable next generation platform. Working where design meets code,you’ll bring your passion for user experience to writing clean, compatible, powerful user interface code with speed and an awareness of separation of concerns for backend microservices. You’ll add features, help identify and resolve web performance and scalability problems, and develop functionality that will enable investors to evaluate investment opportunities, complete an online investment transaction workflow, build a real estate portfolio, track investment performance and chart returns.
Our Tech Stack
You will be working on a modern frontend stack comprising of ReactJS (w/ Redux), AngularJS, Bootstrap, Gulp, Bower and Webpack 2 (these may change over time because Javascript frameworks are constantly evolving). Our backend is a combination of lightweight Java microservices and Python application (being phased out). We use Atlassian tools (JIRA, BitBucket, BitBucket Pipelines) and AWS for continuous integration and continuous deployment. We follow standard Agile / Scrum processes with sprints, stories, standups, retrospectives and a fast automated zero-downtime deployment process.
What We Must Have
- 3+ years’ experience as a full stack engineer building responsive, SEO-friendly web applications.
- Proficient in building mavenized Java server applications and REST API, using Java 8, Tomcat, JBoss, Grizzly or Netty as a server container.
- Experience with Git, GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket or Stash.
- Experience in ReactJS, with experience building SPAs from the ground up, including ES6 / ES7 and tools (e.g. Bower, Gulp, Babel, Webpack).
- Experience in HTML, CSS (and preprocessors: LESS, SASS) and JavaScript. You know jQuery but know why it’s insufficient
Not Required, But Nice to Have
- Jest or Enzyme for test automation.
- Nodejs application development and deployment.
- Data Modeling w/ SQL and NoSQL data stores.
- AWS (i.e., ELB, Elastic Beanstalk, SQS, RDS PostgreSQL).
- Python / Django (REST, Templates, ORM).
- Freemarker.
Working at CrowdStreet
Located in the heart of downtown Portland just a block from Pioneer Square, CrowdStreet is proud of our cool, open and collaborative environment. Along with great benefits, killer coffee and a dog-friendly office, we offer the opportunity to be at the ground floor of a fast-growing startup with fun, smart, customer-driven people transforming the world of real estate investment.
