Posted Apr 18
Senior Front-End Engineer
Portland, OR, United States Full Time
Cloudability is seeking an exceptional Senior Software Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will thrive in a modern web development environment using ReactJS, Redux, SASS and other libraries. This role is integral to enabling large scale enterprise customers optimize their usage of cloud computing including AWS (Amazon Web Services). This is a highly collaborative role responsible for fundamental implementation design and execution in conjunction with our user experience and product design teams.
Responsibilities:
- Handle multiple projects, reliably meet deadlines and deliver fully functional web projects as a senior member of our front end team
- Thrive in an iterative, incremental fashion working in close contact with product managers, product designers and user experience designers
- Explore and advocate the use of new front end technologies, libraries, emerging standards, tools, and best practices
- Coach and mentor junior team members in relation to browser technologies
Requirements:
- Possess a burning desire to push the envelope and continually improve our process and the code it creates
- Demonstrated expertise in a common JavaScript browser framework (React, Backbone, Angular, etc.)
- Highly competent with Git and version control workflows in continuous deployment environments
- Proficient with presentation technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, SVGs
- Experienced with JavaScript testing frameworks (Jasmine, Mocha, etc.)
- Comfortable with fast moving software design and development methodologies
- Capable of leading technical conversation and decisions with well thought out opinions
Ideal Traits:
- Deeply experienced with data visualization and enabling JavaScript libraries such as D3 or Highcharts
- Expert user of SASS/LESS or similar CSS pre-processors
- Experienced with Node.js, Grunt, Gulp, Webpack or other task runners and build systems
- Familiar navigating the nuances of 3rd party integrations with applications, APIs and SaaS/PaaS providers
- Understands common data flow patterns: Flux, Redux, RxJS, etc.
Sign up for Job Alerts
Latest Jobs
-
Senior Front-End EngineerCloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesApr 18
-
Lead EngineerBrightWork, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesApr 16
-
Full Stack EngineerCrowdStreetPortland, OR, United StatesApr 11
-
Packaging Systems & Network Security Engineer(Company not yet named)Portland, OR, United StatesApr 03
-
Senior Systems Consultant360 SolutionsVancouver, WA, United StatesMar 31
More from Cloudability, Inc.
-
Technical Account Manager (TAM)Cloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
-
Senior Backend Engineer - JavaCloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
Similar Jobs
-
Senior Backend Engineer - JavaCloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14
-
Lead EngineerBrightWork, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesApr 16
-
Full Stack EngineerCrowdStreetPortland, OR, United StatesApr 11
-
Coordinator, Fellows ProgramCODE2040Portland, OR, United StatesMar 08
-
Technical Account Manager (TAM)Cloudability, Inc.Portland, OR, United StatesMar 14