Posted Apr 19

About us:

Doing is a small startup based in Portland, OR. For the past year, we’ve been building a discovery platform with the goal to aggregate all the world’s experiences. Yep, that means everything from major sporting events and concerts to local treasures like the Chapman Swifts or Manhattanhenge. Ambitious? Yes, but not at all impossible. We’re excited to work on changing the way people spend their free time, and we’re looking for talented folks to join us in making it happen.

About the role:

We’re seeking an experienced React Native developer to help us build our mobile application in a contract-to-hire position with our team. We think the challenge of delivering all the world’s experiences to everyone is an exciting and ambitious one, and you’ll fit in well if you’re up for the challenge and into building high quality mobile applications.

What you’ll do all day:

Writing, testing, and reviewing code arm-in-arm with our team, all in the name of making the best product we can. You’ll be working with as much of our stack as you’re comfortable with, primarily in React Native, creating new features, refining existing ones, fixing bugs as they arise, and helping us drive to a public release of our application.

Our team:

We are a small team of 5, and everyone ends up working on a little of everything. That said, we’re currently working heavily with the following technologies:

React Native

NodeJS (Express)

Postgres

Elasticsearch

Terraform

AWS (Lambda, SQS, etc.)

About you:

You’re experienced with React Native, but you also have a pretty extensive knowledge of at least one of the other elements of our stack. Experience working with a small team in a startup is a plus. Above all, you should be curious, passionate, and ready to look at old problems in new ways, and you’ll fit right in if you love finding elegant solutions to inelegant problems.

We see the lack of diversity in our industry, and we are committed to addressing it in our hiring, onboarding, and retention practices. We’re acutely aware that the problem of gathering all the world’s experiences can’t be solved by a homogenous group of people. We’re looking for a collaborator and teammate we can invest in, not just number of years of experience.

We’d love to see your face everyday in our Portland, OR office, but we’re also totally open to hiring remote for this position for someone who is willing and able to put a lot of effort into staying in communication with the team..

