Content & Digital Marketing Manager -- Tech
Are you inspired by technology? Do you have a gift for communicating the value of complicated concepts in simple, compelling language? Do you want to be at the forefront of the digital revolution? Then this might be the opportunity for you.
Pinnacle Marketing Group is seeking a content & digital marketing manager to join our team, and work on high-profile projects for some of the largest technology companies in the world, under the guidance of our VP of Marketing.
As a boutique agency, PMG’s staff wear many hats, but in this role most of your time will be spent developing messaging, crafting content, and plotting social/digital campaigns on emerging technology and trends. This will be a client-facing position.
Successful candidates will demonstrate the ability to:
- Manage client relationships, and develop a portfolio of accounts with an eye on growth.
- Proactively develop and pitch content and digital (including social) strategies.
- Understand technical content, with the ability to identify key takeaways.
- Communicate technical concepts and benefits in approachable, compelling language.
- Develop messaging and content for audiences of all technical abilities.
- Communicate at an executive-level, developing ghost-written thought leadership content.
- Optimize content for SEO and social sharing.
- Operate and succeed under sometimes ambiguous and changing client direction.
- Demonstrate proficiency with social media and digital marketing platforms and tools.
- Manage complex digital and social campaigns with many moving pieces.
- Measure the success of internal and client content, digital and social programs.
- Work in a team environment, and manage creative contractors as needed.
This is a job that requires some experience, a lot of talent, and the willingness and capacity to become a subject matter expert on key technologies. Preference given to applicants who have worked in a marketing capacity for a tech company.
Please submit your resume, a cover letter explaining how you meet the qualifications of the role and your interest, and relevant work samples to PMG’s VP of Marketing at jessica@thepmgco.com. Resumes without work samples will not be considered.
