Posted Apr 21

The Senior PHP Developer position at Metal Toad leads the building of high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing. Other toads will look to you for technical guidance and role modeling. You should have expert experience with HTML, CSS, SASS, JavaScript and JSON and most of these dev frameworks: Drupal, Symfony, Laravel, Bootstrap, React, Angular.

Responsibilities

Leadership

Expected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.

Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.

Rapidly prototype new or redesigned experiences.

Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.

Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.

Help the junior members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.

Development

Own project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.

Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.

Code conforms to best practices.

Perform peer code reviews.

Creates projects that are free of major defects.

Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.

Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.

Expertise

Researches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.

Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.

Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.

Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.

Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Qualifications