Software Architect (PHP and JavaScript)
A Software Architect at Metal Toad is a self-motivated professional who enjoys working both independently and as part of a team. As an architect, you’ll work side-by-side with agile product owners to determine customer requirements, and design software systems to successfully meet them.
The architect needs to be able to communicate risks and tradeoffs clearly to the customer so that the impacts of these trade-offs can be understood. You will mentor your project teams in developing web apps, ensuring the design is scalable, performant and highly available. The design produced should specify the overall structure of the application and detail the key components, all interfaces to other systems, user interfaces and any other features specific to the project.
Responsibilities
Leadership
- Bring a collaborative and service-oriented mindset to the team – Metal Toad believes architecture work should be democratized throughout a Scrum team.
- Ensures teams have technologies and frameworks to be successful in market area.
- Responsible for ensuring the continuous improvement of best practices and guidelines for development.
- Researches new technologies and contributes to the technology road map.
- Helps teams to adopt tooling and automation. Partner with the team’s QA engineer to improve testing and continuous delivery workflow.
Architecture
- Meet with stakeholders to determine requirements and constraints. Occasional travel may be required.
- Systematically assesses and prioritizes risk.
- Creates architectural diagrams using standard visual language (ER diagrams, sequence diagrams, component assemblies).
- Make engineering trade-offs; balance quality attributes such as reusability, malleability, scalability, security, and usability against customer requirements. Educate others about these choices.
- Perform code audits.
Development
- Participate in implementation – architects spend about 50% of their time developing with the team.
Expertise
- Knows common design patterns and when to apply them. Anticipates and handles errors via defensive programming.
- Debugs systematically: Can solve performance issues and bugs at any layer – from the browser, all the way down to the network and operating system.
- Applies security knowledge, including OWASP Top Ten, practical understanding of cryptography, relevant regulatory and compliance issues, and threat models.
- Experienced scrum practitioner: collaborates to ensure user stories and acceptance criteria are crystal clear, and the backlog overall is healthy.
- Supports DevOps, and can design cloud infrastructure. Create accurate load tests, and forecast cloud resource utilization. Configure CDNs, caches, and proxies.
Qualifications
- Read (and agree to) our Corporate Values Statement.
- Believes in the company mission.
- 5+ years of experience developing applications in PHP and JavaScript (and willingness to explore other stacks).
- Experience in test-driven development, behavior-driven development, and continuous delivery
- Experience with the following technologies:
- PHP code patterns, configuration options, and best practices.
- JavaScript code patterns, configuration options, and best practices.
- SQL.
- Unit and behavioral testing.
- Strong background with PHP (Symfony or Drupal preferred), JavaScript (React or Angular preferred) HTML, CSS, and SASS.
- RESTful API integrations.
- Ability to work in Metal Toad office in SW Portland.
