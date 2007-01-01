Posted Apr 26
Systems Analyst
Vancouver, WA, United States Full Time
Everyone who works at Audigy has a direct impact on the company. The list of interesting and difficult challenges will always be larger than the time to tackle them, and the community culture fosters continuous improvement.
Working in a mostly agile development environment, this position requires a broad range of skills and the ability to work within a fast-growing, entrepreneurial environment with changing needs.
Our Values: Transparency, Teamwork, Leadership through influence, innovative thinking, integrity, and respect.
In addition to working with world-class colleagues, benefits include:
- A great culture and teammates
- Competitive salaries
- Excellent health care plans
- Tuition reimbursement program
- A membership to a local gym
- A really cool Holiday party and summer picnic
We're looking for you to be our next Systems Analyst
Us:
Audigy is a dynamic, vibrant, high energy multi-brand and multi-business company committed to empowering independent Audiology practitioners to achieve true personal, professional, and financial success. The company was named the 223rd fastest growing private company in the United States by Inc. 500 in 2009 and 823rd in 2010, in addition to recently being ranked, for the 5th year in a row, in the top 50 Fastest Growing Companies by the Portland Business Journal.
Role:
Perform an array of IT related duties including providing software and hardware support, troubleshooting, and maintenance activities in a networked PC environment.
Duties include:
• Provides software support and technical assistance to Audigy Group & subsidiary customers.
• Responds to user requests for service and determines nature and extent of support needed
• Provides direct support or facilitates solutions with appropriate staff member.
• Installs, configures, maintains, and troubleshoots a wide range of software and hardware.
• Performs hardware/software upgrades to existing computer equipment as needed.
• Installs networked application software, granting access to users, creating user groups, managing shared resources, and configuring appropriate security levels.
• Responds to problems via web site, email, in person and over the phone.
• Develops job aids for reoccurring tasks performed in software applications that would be beneficial to end users.
• Sets up batch files or procedures to facilitate automated software installation.
• Investigates error messages and determines resolutions.
• Calls software vendors or accesses on-line technical support to obtain software updates and hardware replacement parts.
• Trains users as needed in basic and advanced use of software programs and hardware.
• Conduct group training as requested to increase end user knowledge and facilitate better use of IT resources.
• Investigates appropriate areas of potential problems and determines resolutions proactively.
• Advises Director in setting and updating standards for computer software and hardware.
• Maintains up-to-date expertise in the operation and application of company standard computer software and hardware.
• Performs other related duties as required to accomplish the objective of the position.
Qualifications:
• BA/BS degree in computer science or related discipline is preferred plus three years relevant experience; or the combination of education and experience that enables performance of all aspects of the position.
• Requires special technical knowledge of the techniques and procedures of software and network support for multiple users.
• Must understand installation, configuration and troubleshooting processes for software, hardware, networking and accessory equipment.
• Requires hands on experience with office equipment, including PCs, servers, firewalls, fax machines, copiers, and telephones.
• Knowledge of how to assemble and disassemble PC and server components, including cabling.
• Microsoft Server 2008, Exchange 2007, Windows 7, Windows XP, SharePoint, Office 2010
