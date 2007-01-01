Solution Architect (Sales Engineer)

Posted Apr 27

Jama Software is the product development platform for companies building complex, smart and connected products. The Jama solution enables enterprises to accelerate development time, mitigate risk, slash complexity and verify regulatory compliance. More than 600 product-centric organizations, including NASA, Thales and Caterpillar, use Jama Software to modernize their process for bringing complex products to market.

Jama Software was founded in 2007 and is privately funded by Trinity Ventures, Madrona Ventures, and Updata Partners. We are headquartered in beautiful downtown Portland, Oregon and are a member of a rapidly growing software development community within the City. As a member of that community, Jama Software stands out, having earned a place on the list of most admired technology companies in 2014, 2105 and 2016 by the Portland Business Journal. We believe that collaboration supercharges the performance of people, resulting in a dynamic workplace, the best outcomes for our clients and continuous improvement in what we do. We’re looking for a person who shares that belief and is ready for a meaningful leadership role in a very exciting market space.

The Solutions Architect (SA) will be responsible for technically supporting company products and services in an assigned territory. The SA will work closely with the Account Executives, CSM, SDRs, partners, consulting team, technical support, and various corporate key contributors. At this level, the SA understands the complexity of problems facing enterprise level customers, leverages tools as well as personal credibility to build a strong value proposition that will result in the sale and ongoing adoption of Jama Software.

Responsibilities

Provides prospective customers with expert assistance in setting up and evaluating Jama software solutions and works with Jama’s Account Managers to facilitate post-sales opportunities for upsell within existing accounts and expansion to new business units Works with prospects and growing customers to discover and capture functional, security, process and system requirements Credibly describes and demonstrates how our solutions satisfy their stated business challenges Develops customer specific solution demonstrations and assists customers with growth and migration planning Provides technical overview of our product architecture, functionality, system / data requirements, and integration with other enterprise applications Acts as a supporting liaison to product, marketing, and engineering in communicating customer requirements

Researches competitors, stays current on the competitive landscape, works with the product marketing group to capture and document competitor’s capabilities

Delivers product, technical, and security related responses on RFPs/RFIs

Staffs and participates in regional and industry-specific Tradeshows

Assists fellow SAs and internal partners as needed in other territories and global regions

Expectations and Experience

2+ years experience in pre-sales or solutions engineering background in enterprise SaaS sales

Experience with Requirements Management and Application Lifecycle Management products preferred

Experience with Agile, Lean, Kanban, SAFe and other product engineering and delivery methodologies preferred

Some knowledge of sales methodology and pipeline management

Analytical thinker with proven verbal and written communications skills including group presentation abilities

Strong interpersonal skills with a positive attitude and an ability to engage with customer’s business and technical staff

Strong verbal and written communications skills with a focus on needs analysis, positioning, business justification, and closing techniques

Excellent listener who understands and relates to highly complex customer challenges and business problems. Leverages examples and success stories for how Jama has solved similar challenges, leading to positive outcomes

Prior industry knowledge and the ability to adapt quickly to changing environments

Desire and ability to collaborate as part of a team

Must be willing to travel up to 50%

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Essential Competencies

Creates opportunities Ability to discuss and demonstrate how Jama's requirements management and product delivery solutions add value to the Enterprise Ability to orchestrate a sales cycle which requires involvement of multiple resources Gathers & analyzes intelligence about the market, identifying trends about key prospects



Drives value creation Innovator who can create new solutions using out-of-the-box thinking Uses reference stories and industry best practices to show how Jama can improve operational results and a build a case for business transformation Effectively leverages ROI/TCO tools to build a strong value proposition



Drives for results Models tenacious behavior in the face of obstacles and achieves positive outcomes Seeks to win and achieve set goals Intelligently manages time and territory to maximize business results Demonstrates strong negotiation and presentation skills to sell into highly complex and politically charged organizations



Benefits and Other:

If we’ve intrigued you and you are the right candidate for the role, we will offer:

A chance to contribute to a company developing a compelling, category defining product

Challenging and fun work with a chance to make distinct, company-shaping tangible contributions

An energized and ambitious team of people on a mission

Competitive cash and equity compensation

Comprehensive and affordable medical, dental and vision plans as well as pre-tax savings accounts and a generous 401(k) employer match

Time-off and leave programs designed to meet critical needs for rejuvenation and, when needed, extra support to cope with life events

Flexible, creative workplace that includes a modern, open plan office with ample creative workspaces, bagel Tuesdays, monthly lunches, a stocked kitchen and many ad hoc fun events that ensure we both work hard and play hard at Jama

Jama Software is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, genetic information or that of his/her relatives, friends or associates or any other characteristic protected under federal, state, or applicable law.