Posted Apr 27
Product Manager
Portland, OR Full Time
We are currently looking to hire a product manager to join our team here at Alma.
At Alma (http://www.getalma.com) we are on a mission to give educators and families modern, efficient tools to help schools run smoothly and give clear oversight on student progress. We are growing and are looking for people who are passionate about education and technology. As a product manager you will have an opportunity to help us deliver against our ambitious goals and have a significant impact on the product and our customers.
More information about the role can be found here: http://www.getalma.com/images/jobs/Product-Manager.pdf
If you or someone you know is excited about the problems we are solving, please reach out!
