Portland Sales Generalist

Posted Apr 28

Your Mission, Should You Choose to Accept:

Expensify prides itself in solving a real world problem with a team of top notch product experts. We are reinventing the way people look at expense reports by automating not just the expense report, but the entire business trip. Joining our team means you are helping us fight the good fight against expense reports that suck!

About The Job

As a member of the Sales Team, you will be focused on building our user base through a deep understanding of our product and its many applications. Luckily, we only deal with inbound leads so this role doesn’t require any cold calling, just a lot of hand holding and demo-ing with our interested future customers.

Joining our team means you will be working in our fast paced environment and you are fearless of our next big challenge. Even though we work hard at Expensify, we make sure our employees are happy. Our most discussed perk is our offshore where we spend a month abroad working from a remote location as a team. This year we went to Thailand and Cambodia. Where do you want to go next?

About You

You’re an entrepreneurial extrovert who loves developing relationships with others and helping them find a solution to their expense reporting problems. You’ll hop on calls to demo our product, manage the onboarding process for potential customers, and work with our existing team to improve our current sales process. The sky’s the limit for you, and this position is just the jump off point into other teams within the organization.

For the best possible fit, we are looking for someone who:

Has a general understanding of accounting processes

Can communicate to all levels within a company in a professional manner

Is a team player with great interpersonal skills

Wants to contribute to the growth of this team for the future

Can provide excellent verbal and written communication with clients

Has experience in the full-cycle sales process, including demo-ing products and onboarding new users

Has at least one year of experience in a sales-driven role

Next Steps

Like what you see? Applying is easy, but it takes time. See, while we know you're awesome, it's actually really hard and time consuming to find you in the midst of literally hundreds of other applications we get from everyone else. So this is where we're going to ask our first favor: can you make it really easy and obvious how great you are, so we don't accidentally overlook you? There are probably many ways to do that, but the easiest way is to help us out by answering the following questions: