Portland Sales Generalist
Your Mission, Should You Choose to Accept:
Expensify prides itself in solving a real world problem with a team of top notch product experts. We are reinventing the way people look at expense reports by automating not just the expense report, but the entire business trip. Joining our team means you are helping us fight the good fight against expense reports that suck!
About The Job
As a member of the Sales Team, you will be focused on building our user base through a deep understanding of our product and its many applications. Luckily, we only deal with inbound leads so this role doesn’t require any cold calling, just a lot of hand holding and demo-ing with our interested future customers.
Joining our team means you will be working in our fast paced environment and you are fearless of our next big challenge. Even though we work hard at Expensify, we make sure our employees are happy. Our most discussed perk is our offshore where we spend a month abroad working from a remote location as a team. This year we went to Thailand and Cambodia. Where do you want to go next?
About You
You’re an entrepreneurial extrovert who loves developing relationships with others and helping them find a solution to their expense reporting problems. You’ll hop on calls to demo our product, manage the onboarding process for potential customers, and work with our existing team to improve our current sales process. The sky’s the limit for you, and this position is just the jump off point into other teams within the organization.
For the best possible fit, we are looking for someone who:
- Has a general understanding of accounting processes
- Can communicate to all levels within a company in a professional manner
- Is a team player with great interpersonal skills
- Wants to contribute to the growth of this team for the future
- Can provide excellent verbal and written communication with clients
- Has experience in the full-cycle sales process, including demo-ing products and onboarding new users
- Has at least one year of experience in a sales-driven role
Next Steps
Like what you see? Applying is easy, but it takes time. See, while we know you're awesome, it's actually really hard and time consuming to find you in the midst of literally hundreds of other applications we get from everyone else. So this is where we're going to ask our first favor: can you make it really easy and obvious how great you are, so we don't accidentally overlook you? There are probably many ways to do that, but the easiest way is to help us out by answering the following questions:
- Did you ever have a summer sales job when you were in high school? What did you sell, and what was your personal take on the product? How did you sell it?
- If you were given free reign to choose the optimal set of sales tools, what would they be and how would they optimize your sales approach? (Feel free to list actual sales tools you’ve used, or fictitious ones. You’ve got free reign).
- Pretend you had a month to do whatever you wanted. What would you do? And would this be sufficient time to accomplish the goals you set out to achieve?
- What do you want to do with your life, and how is Expensify a step toward those long-term goals?
- How did you hear about us? A job posting? Chalk on a sidewalk? From a friend? Let us know where you saw this opening.
