Urgent - Embedded Systems Engineer

Posted May 01

About Madorra

Madorra is a fast-growing medical device and consumer health company addressing a critical unmet need for women who have survived breast cancer or have gone through menopause. We have developed the first non-hormonal, non-invasive medical device to treat vaginal dryness. This condition effects tens of millions of women in the U.S. alone, and unfortunately the standard of care to treat it is Hormone Replacement Therapies (HRT), which carries serious health concerns and side effects. Come join an exciting, fast-paced and motivated team and usher in a new era of women’s health!

Position Summary

Madorra is currently seeking an embedded systems electrical engineering consultant with experience developing both hardware and firmware for either consumer electronics or medical devices for part-time or contract work. The individual in this role will support activities related to the design, development, testing, manufacturing and preparation for regulatory approval of the electronics (hardware + firmware) in Madorra’s medical device.

Skill-Set Required

Proficient with embedded system development using C (Cypress PSoC experience preferred)

Ability to develop simple Windows applications using Visual C#

Proficient with mixed-signal circuit development, debugging, and testing

Experience with Altium Designer for Schematic Capture and PCB Layout

Core Responsibilities

Optimization of PCB design and layout

Development of firmware to support desired device functionality

Create requirements and specification documents to support both internal development activities and to allow vendors to develop and produce devices for Madorra

Conduct / support Risk Analyses including Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA)

Debug new designs and develop reliability improvements for existing designs

Work with vendors to ensure that the Madorra product and components are manufactured to specifications

Work to maintain and support Madorra’s internal Quality Management System (QMS) that meets the requirements of GMP’s

Develop and support complex assembly and test equipment

Desired Education, Experience, and Capabilities

BS in Electrical Engineering; MS preferred

5+ years experience in product engineering and development

Expert knowledge and experience in analog, power and embedded circuit design

Working knowledge of a variety of sensors (force/pressure/temperature/photo), indicators and controlling components

Experience designing for medical device safety and EM/RFI Regulatory compliance preferred

Willingness to run circuit board development projects from concept to manufacturing

Able to collaborate as part of a multi-disciplined product development team

