Senior Software Engineer: Yield Management

Posted May 01

Why Vacasa?



Here at Vacasa, we help travelers experience unforgettable vacations. When you grow as quickly as we have been, every day is an exciting one. We embrace opportunities, and have a tendency to hand out responsibilities to our employees to see how they can stretch and challenge themselves. This is a place to grow as an individual, and to be part of our collective growth as a company and a team...and so far, it's been an unbelievably rewarding journey together.

We’re searching for new employees who can contribute to our most important asset, our culture. Vacasa has eight core values that clearly define what our culture is. We’re looking for those people who both understand the need for these core values and are willing to embrace and embody them. This is an in-house position and, while some remote work is acceptable, new employees should plan on working primarily from our fabulous, new office in the historic Pearl district of downtown Portland.

Job Description

Your team will build the data and machine learning systems that make Vacasa a leader in the industry. These systems include pricing, search recommendation, scheduling, and demand optimization. As a full stack team, your team will be responsible for features that may span mobile and web frontends, APIs, back-end services, monitoring/alerting, configuring deployment containers (Docker), ETL pipelines, and applying machine learning or other mathematical frameworks. Vacasa endeavours to promote from within so there will be ample opportunities to grow as an individual contributor or manager as your career progresses.

As a senior engineer, you’ve over engineered, you’ve under engineered, and you’ve seen them both fail. At Vacasa, there is no “right way” to build software. You will have to make hard trade-offs and you will not be able to do everything yourself; you must build, improve, and trust your team.

Requirements

Experience with Git, Python, PHP, SQL, Javascript, and HTML

Deep knowledge of a modern programming language

Experience with an MVC framework

Experience with unit testing, functional testing, and integration testing

Experience with building resilient, cloud-based, distributed systems (ideally AWS)

Comfortable using linux, bash, and command line

Bonus Points

B.S./M.S. in Computer science or related technical field

Experience with Docker, Spark, Hadoop, Scala, or Functional Programming

Experience with SciPy, NumPy, Pandas, R or other scientific computing tools

Experience with NoSQL Databases, Graph Databases, Elasticsearch, etc.

Experience with Machine Learning, Data Science, or working with Data Scientists

Experience with optimizing computationally intensive algorithms

Experience with modern front end technologies such as Angular, React, and build tools

Experience with Agile (Scrum) development processes

A good understanding of build/release processes, continuous delivery, and devops

Perks

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401k Retirement Savings Plan with up to a 4% company match

Paid flexible time off, sick days, and holidays

Commuting reimbursements

Designated parking spaces less than a block from the office

A top-of-the-line Macbook Pro and sit-to-stand desk

Employee discounts on Vacasa managed vacation homes

Full kitchen with snacks, coffee, and kombucha on tap

Additional Application Steps

As part of your application, please submit a link to a github pull request you’ve made as part of a contribution to an open source project. It can be a new contribution or an existing one. The contribution does not have to be accepted/merged. The field in the application will be labeled “Open Source Github PR Link”.