Node.js Full Stack Engineer

Posted May 09

At Stackery we’re building the first ops solution for serverless infrastructures. We help our customers design, deploy, and monitor their infrastructure built on top of solutions like AWS Lambda and Azure Functions. Serverless tech has already become one of the most loved platforms for engineers. Our customers come to us to help them get the most out of serverless tech once they have expanded beyond simple “hello world” applications.

We need a Node.js engineer who can help us throughout our stack. We are a serverless application built with Node.js functions on the backend. On the client side, our customers use our dashboard to develop and monitor the state of their infrastructure. We are currently in private beta; your contributions will be integral for a successful public launch of Stackery!

You may be the right person for this role if you:

Love using cloud services (bonus points if you’ve used AWS CloudFormation or Azure Resource Templates!)

Want to make it easier for developers to focus on business logic instead of ops concerns

Enjoy writing Node.js apps

Love rapid product iteration and customer-driven development

About Us

Stackery is a venture-backed, Portland, OR based startup. We value customer empathy, enjoying our daily work (we have lots of fun problems to work on!), and employee growth.

We are strongly committed to employee diversity. We engage with minority communities to source amazing talent. We hire without regard to race, color, gender identity, religion, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, physical abilities, age, sexual orientation, or veteran status.

Stackery provides benefits including medical and dental insurance, 401k retirement savings accounts, and flexible time off. We require our employees to take at least a minimum amount of vacation to ensure they are rested and excited to tackle each new challenge. Our goal is to make Stackery a place where you want to work for years to come!