Software Developer

Posted May 09

We’re looking for someone who wants to help us:



Build durable and reliable software

Streamline our data ingestion and ETL processes

Measure our efficacy and engagement

Reach our users in a timely manner

Kill kilowatt-hours

You probably:



Have a few years or a decade of software development experience

Have a Computer Science degree, Mathematics, or relevant Bachelor’s degree

Have designed and implemented clear, elegant APIs

Have written in Python, Ruby, or another high level language

Have built applications hosted in “the cloud” (Azure, AWS, Softlayer, etc)

You might:

Like statistics

Want to learn to “data science”

Fuss over database schemas

Love dogs. Or cats. Or cat videos. Or maybe chinchillas.

BENEFITS

We’re based in Durham, North Carolina, and we have employees in Michigan and Portland, Oregon. We’d love it if you could join us in one of those locations, but are open to working with you remotely as long as you’ll come visit. We provide a delicious family-style lunch every day (in Durham), flexible schedules, competitive pay, great benefits, etc. Life is too short to work on things that suck.