Posted May 09
PlotWatt

Software Developer

PlotWatt
Portland, OR, USA or Anywhere (remote) Full Time

We’re looking for someone who wants to help us:

  • Build durable and reliable software
  • Streamline our data ingestion and ETL processes
  • Measure our efficacy and engagement
  • Reach our users in a timely manner
  • Kill kilowatt-hours

You probably:

  • Have a few years or a decade of software development experience
  • Have a Computer Science degree, Mathematics, or relevant Bachelor’s degree
  • Have designed and implemented clear, elegant APIs
  • Have written in Python, Ruby, or another high level language
  • Have built applications hosted in “the cloud” (Azure, AWS, Softlayer, etc)

You might:

  • Like statistics
  • Want to learn to “data science”
  • Fuss over database schemas
  • Love dogs. Or cats. Or cat videos. Or maybe chinchillas.

BENEFITS

We’re based in Durham, North Carolina, and we have employees in Michigan and Portland, Oregon. We’d love it if you could join us in one of those locations, but are open to working with you remotely as long as you’ll come visit. We provide a delicious family-style lunch every day (in Durham), flexible schedules, competitive pay, great benefits, etc. Life is too short to work on things that suck.

