Posted May 11

The Senior Mobile Developer position at Metal Toad leads the building of high quality, enterprise-grade native mobile applications. You will be responsible for engineering while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing. Other toads will look to you for technical guidance and role modeling.

Responsibilities

Planning

Expected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.

Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.

Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM's, supervisor, and client.

Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.

Development

Design and build advanced native applications for Android and iOS.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Own project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Code conforms to best practices.

Perform peer code reviews.

Creates projects that are free of major defects.

Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.

Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.

Expertise

Researches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.

Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.

Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.

Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Qualifications

Read (and agree to) our Corporate Values Statement.

Believe in the company mission

4+ years of software development experience

2+ years of Android development

2+ years of iOS development

Have at least one application deployed to the App Store or Google Play

Proficiency with Java, Objective C, and Swift.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

About Us

Recognized as a 100 Best Places to Work in Oregon, our work environment is a vibrant, collaborative one where we nurture personal and professional growth. We are a digital agency committed to providing high quality solutions.

Benefits