Performance Analyst
The Performance Analyst has a passion for mining data and extracting opportunities that improve and optimize our online campaigns.
At eROI, we believe in the collision of data and design. This position will support our Performance Team’s mission to analyze our clients’ data to uncover critical and influential insights.
Including a mixture of both tactical (hands-on) and strategic (theoretical) work, you’ll be responsible for helping us deliver measurable results to internal agency team members, as well as to our partners, some of the most innovative consumer brands in the world.
The Strategy Team at eROI provides the research, insight and critical thinking necessary to meet our partner’s business objectives. We provide the foundational research and insights for thoughtful, creative campaigns and establish eROI as confident, knowledgeable and poised experts in our industry.
BACKGROUND:
At eROI, we believe in the collision of data and design. Our Performance Team’s mission is to analyze our clients’ data and find opportunities to improve and optimize our award-winning digital marketing campaigns for many of the most innovative consumer brands in the world.
As a member of the performance and strategy team, you’ll be responsible for helping us deliver measurable results to our partners, clients and internal agency team members. You are tasked with communicating complex concepts and analytics in a way that can be easily understood and followed, regardless of one’s technical background.
This is a mid-level agency position and will include a mixture of both tactical (hands-on) and strategic (theoretical) work.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 4+ years’ experience in a performance/analytics roles – digital agency experience preferred.
- Proficient with spreadsheets, pivot tables and data retrieval.
- Adept understanding of analytics and best practices for common digital marketing channels (websites, social media, email, apps), particularly an understanding of the key metrics for each of these channels. (Google Analytics, Webmaster Tools and Tag Manager are primary tools.)
- Digital campaign tracking and tagging know-how.
- Strong skills in data analysis (this includes data visualization and ability to identify new insights).
- Experience creating and presenting reports and detailed presentations.
- Strong verbal and written communication.
- Ability to multi-task and stay organized under strict deadlines while attending to project quality and detail.
- Experience working closely, using data to strategize with full-creative teams including copywriters, designers and developers.
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO) knowledge is preferred, but not required.
- Search Engine Marketing (SEM) or Pay Per Click (PPC) knowledge is preferred, but also not required.
- A degree in marketing, communication, computer science or a related field (or, a proven agency record).
