Posted May 16

Sq1 is seeking a Digital Project Manager to support the Director of Development in managing web development projects from concept through to fruition. The ideal candidate possesses a working knowledge of web development, strong organizational and resource management skills, and experience managing projects and teams.

The agency world moves fast – the ability to proactively plan and reactively pivot is a must when coordinating between account, client, and development teams. This role requires a wide range of skills, including project planning, resource allocation, status monitoring and reporting, expectation management, problem solving, and client communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and coordinate web development projects with members of the development team, and ensure that deadlines and milestones are met.

Work with account service team to manage timelines, expectations, and deliverables for client projects.

Scope new projects alongside account service and development teams against client needs and provide timelines given current workload.

Requires occasional communications directly with clients to clarify deliverables needed or provide feedback on in-progress projects, and negotiate timelines and cost adjustments when scope increases or decreases.

Facilitate handoffs from UX and SEO team and assign work to individual developers.

Refine development project process from initial scoping to delivery and QA.

Coordinate procurement of domain names, SSL certificates, server environments, and other hosted services.

Work with accounting team to provide post-delivery analysis of project profitability.

Work with team director to report on project status on a regular basis, and anticipate potential issues that may arise.

REQUIREMENTS