video
Posted May 16
Sq1

Digital Project Manager

Sq1
Portland, OR, United States Full Time

Sq1 is seeking a Digital Project Manager to support the Director of Development in managing web development projects from concept through to fruition. The ideal candidate possesses a working knowledge of web development, strong organizational and resource management skills, and experience managing projects and teams.

The agency world moves fast – the ability to proactively plan and reactively pivot is a must when coordinating between account, client, and development teams. This role requires a wide range of skills, including project planning, resource allocation, status monitoring and reporting, expectation management, problem solving, and client communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Manage and coordinate web development projects with members of the development team, and ensure that deadlines and milestones are met.
  • Work with account service team to manage timelines, expectations, and deliverables for client projects.
  • Scope new projects alongside account service and development teams against client needs and provide timelines given current workload.
  • Requires occasional communications directly with clients to clarify deliverables needed or provide feedback on in-progress projects, and negotiate timelines and cost adjustments when scope increases or decreases.
  • Facilitate handoffs from UX and SEO team and assign work to individual developers.
  • Refine development project process from initial scoping to delivery and QA.
  • Coordinate procurement of domain names, SSL certificates, server environments, and other hosted services.
  • Work with accounting team to provide post-delivery analysis of project profitability.
  • Work with team director to report on project status on a regular basis, and anticipate potential issues that may arise.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree from a four-year college or university (technology and/or management specialty preferred) or equivalent experience.
  • 3+ years of experience in project management, specifically with a focus on digital or web-based projects.
  • Strong communication, planning, and organizational skills.
  • Familiarity with Waterfall and Agile/Scrum methodologies.
  • Experience creating Gantt charts and other resource allocation outlines.
  • Experience with Microsoft Office suite.
  • Familiarity with UX and SEO best practices.
  • Project management software experience (JIRA, Confluence, etc) preferred.
  • Familiarity with web technologies (HTML, CSS, Javascript, SQL, PHP, Apache, Wordpress, Drupal) preferred.

Additional Application Instructions

For more info about the position and Sq1, visit https://sq1.com/careers/digital-project-manager
Apply to this Job

Sign up for Job Alerts

Latest Jobs

Share this Job

Similar Jobs