Posted May 16
Digital Project Manager
Portland, OR, United States Full Time
Sq1 is seeking a Digital Project Manager to support the Director of Development in managing web development projects from concept through to fruition. The ideal candidate possesses a working knowledge of web development, strong organizational and resource management skills, and experience managing projects and teams.
The agency world moves fast – the ability to proactively plan and reactively pivot is a must when coordinating between account, client, and development teams. This role requires a wide range of skills, including project planning, resource allocation, status monitoring and reporting, expectation management, problem solving, and client communication.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage and coordinate web development projects with members of the development team, and ensure that deadlines and milestones are met.
- Work with account service team to manage timelines, expectations, and deliverables for client projects.
- Scope new projects alongside account service and development teams against client needs and provide timelines given current workload.
- Requires occasional communications directly with clients to clarify deliverables needed or provide feedback on in-progress projects, and negotiate timelines and cost adjustments when scope increases or decreases.
- Facilitate handoffs from UX and SEO team and assign work to individual developers.
- Refine development project process from initial scoping to delivery and QA.
- Coordinate procurement of domain names, SSL certificates, server environments, and other hosted services.
- Work with accounting team to provide post-delivery analysis of project profitability.
- Work with team director to report on project status on a regular basis, and anticipate potential issues that may arise.
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree from a four-year college or university (technology and/or management specialty preferred) or equivalent experience.
- 3+ years of experience in project management, specifically with a focus on digital or web-based projects.
- Strong communication, planning, and organizational skills.
- Familiarity with Waterfall and Agile/Scrum methodologies.
- Experience creating Gantt charts and other resource allocation outlines.
- Experience with Microsoft Office suite.
- Familiarity with UX and SEO best practices.
- Project management software experience (JIRA, Confluence, etc) preferred.
- Familiarity with web technologies (HTML, CSS, Javascript, SQL, PHP, Apache, Wordpress, Drupal) preferred.
Additional Application InstructionsFor more info about the position and Sq1, visit https://sq1.com/careers/digital-project-manager
