Senior Software Engineer

Posted May 16

Job Description

ImpactFlow is looking for innovative, motivated, and skilled software engineers with solid experience up and down the web application stack. Specifically, we are looking for experience with modern single page applications and managing/scaling a growing exciting, yet complex code base. This position is also for someone who is comfortable and excited for a wide range of responsibilities. From IOS/Android development, RESTful API modeling, Analytics/Data Modeling, and AWS Dev/Ops Management and Scaling, to many many more, there will be opportunities to wear many hats. You will be joining an amazing development and product team on an exciting and growing platform to evolve our technology and develop features that will allow you to lead and grow in a successful startup environment.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to building and deploying innovative and interesting things

Write tests for everything you build, and somethings you didn't

Collaborate with product stakeholders to shepherd products from development through deployment and beyond

Participate and contribute in code reviews and design discussions.

Perks:

Health and dental insurance for you and your dependents, 100% paid for by the company

Stock options

Engaged and challenging development team with room for both growth and advancement

Fully-equipped inner NE office with arcade games, a pool table, a kegerator, and snacks

Friendly and relaxed culture that promotes a work/life balance

Fuzzy feelings that come with the knowledge that your work makes the world a better place

Skills & Requirements

Solid CS fundamentals with professional enterprise-level experience

Familiarity with modern web stacks

Working knowledge of common enterprise patterns and familiarity with using them and introducing them to existing legacy components.

Experience with development in a large volume/scale environment.

High attention to detail, a passion for learning and collaboration, and a desire to continuously improve

Bonus points for experience with:

Working in a fast-paced environment with Agile/Lean methodologies

Multiple programming languages, environments, and tools

Comfort with complex data structures and schemas

Familiarity with routine DevOps tasks and processes

Popular back-end frameworks like Symfony, Django, or Rails

Popular front-end frameworks like Backbone, Ember, Angular, React, or jQuery

Test-Driven Development

Automation frameworks

REST APIs

About ImpactFlow

ImpactFlow is an innovative web-based platform that connects businesses and nonprofits, allowing them to partner on and co-promote awesome events that have a positive impact on the community. More about us: