Frontend Developer at Lytics (Mid/Senior)

Posted May 16

Company Description

Lytics, the pioneer of adaptive digital marketing, is revolutionizing how marketers use data to target audiences across web, mobile, email and social media. As demand for our product skyrockets, we are looking for great people to join our expanding developer team. If you enjoy an unstructured, fast-paced environment where the only limit to your growth is your own capabilities, contact us today! We've signed the Portland Tech Diversity Pledge. Learn more on our careers page.

Job Description

Lytics is looking for a frontend developer to help them build out the future of marketing tools.



Qualifications

Mid to senior experience working with browsers (JS, Web APIs, HTML, CSS)

Experience working in a large codebase

Experience writing unit and acceptance tests

Experience with a client-side web framework (Ember, React, Angular)

General software engineering knowledge (data structures, OOP, functional programming, and the like)

Critical thinking, problem solving, and empathy for the end user

Experience with charting libraries, preferably d3

Interest and/or experience writing Go not required but a huge plus

Additional Information

What Our Technology Looks Like

Our core product is a single page web app

Our services are all in Go

All communication between the app and the services is through JSON APIs

General purpose projects become open source

We also have a couple vanilla js projects for data collection

What You Would Work On

You would be working full time on the Product Engineering team focused primarily on our web app, custom charting, and vanilla js projects. As such, we want someone who is design conscious and mindful of performance, browser and device differences, usability, and JavaScript quirks.

Key Responsibilities

Implementing rich user interfaces

Collaborating on UI design and product design

Designing APIs with teammates

Maintaining the web app's data layer

Continuous maintenance and performance tuning of our application

Designing and building charts using d3

Why Work at Lytics

You will be working on a small team of talented and passionate engineers and designers. Since the team is small, each individual is given a lot of freedom and responsibility day to day. Projects at Lytics are not spec sheets handed down to the engineering teams. They are open-ended problem statements that are solved and implemented by the same people.

We are also serious about testing and automation. We want to focus on shipping great features and iterating on our designs. Because of this, continuous integration and continuous deployment are both very important to us. You will get to take advantage of this on day one.

We are committed to communicating projects and transparency. Github is our primary tool for source control, code review, issue tracking, and project planning. Everyone in our organization is given access to be a part of the conversation. For everything else, there is Slack.

We value the developer community at large and believe that the best way for the world to have great software is if great minds are sharing. This is why we find ways to take the code we wrote and like and turn them into open source projects usable by other people facing similar challenges. Check it out: http://lytics.github.io/

Should You Apply?

Well, yes! If you don't think you meet all the recommended requirements, that's okay! If you are excited about Lytics, JavaScript, the web, or marketing, we would love to chat. We may have an opportunity for you.