Posted May 22

Marketing Generalist Expensify Portland, OR, United States Full Time

About the Job The Expensify marketing team is looking for a talented and energetic teammate to work with us in our Portland office. We’re looking for someone who prides themselves on being a generalist — someone who can walk users through the most difficult features eloquently (both verbal and written) with an equally strong interest in building the Expensify brand through events, email, advertising, social media and other channels. The day-to-day of this role includes: Event management and coordination: From design and branding to logistics and on-site management, you’ll own the entire event from start to finish and every detail in between! You’ll manage our presence at conferences, roadshows, sponsored events, partner events, and more.

Writing! Whether it’s blog posts, press releases, emails, or in-product updates, you’ll flex your writing skills by developing creative content that will amplify our message to new users.

Manage partnerships: We’ve established relationships with some of the most exciting companies around. You’ll be the marketing point person for a number of strategic and tactical partnerships that span across a number of initiatives.

...and more! This is an evolving role and your responsibilities could go in a number of directions depending on your strengths and the team’s needs.

Could This Be You? We are looking for someone who has a thirst to learn in all spectrums of marketing, is a self starter, and has experience in a similar role. The ideal candidate is eager to wear multiple hats, and thrives in a collaborative environment working across multiple teams to bring projects to fruition. Our team works hard and gets shit done. Not only will you get to work on challenging and fulfilling projects, you’ll also get to see the world with us for our annual Offshore. In the past we’ve worked in Uruguay, Thailand, Cambodia, Portugal, and Croatia for a month -- where will we go in 2018?

Requirements Excellent written and verbal communication

A knack for creativity to help our events stand out from the rest

A stellar track record at meeting internal and external deadlines

Detail oriented and a gift for organization in order to successfully manage the logistics of multiple trades shows and events at one time

A proven ability to switch gears in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment

The ability to manage your time and projects effectively

A deep and continued interest in learning the product

Self-driven problem-solver and question-asker with a positive attitude who will gel well with our current team

Bonus points Past experience with marketing logistics and/or event planning

An analytical, data-driven mindset

A natural eye for complementing marketing with design

Additional Application Instructions

Next Steps Like what you see? Applying is easy, but it takes time. See, while we know you're awesome, it's actually really hard and time consuming to find you in the midst of literally hundreds of other applications we get from everyone else. So this is where we're going to ask our first favor: can you make it really easy and obvious how great you are, so we don't accidentally overlook you? There are probably many ways to do that, but the easiest way is to help us out by answering the following questions: 1. Why are you interested in this role? 2. Describe an event you’ve organized in the past. What was your plan and how did you execute it? 3. Can you briefly explain your writing experience? Please send samples. 4. What do you want to do with the rest of your life, and how is Expensify a step toward your long-term goals? 5. How did you hear about us? A job posting? Chalk on a sidewalk? From a friend? Let us know where you saw this opening. Resume not your thing? That’s great, we don’t really read them anyways! Forward your responses to the questions to jobs@expensify.com. We're excited to hear from you!